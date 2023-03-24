MAR 24, 2023
Bigg Boss Season 16 Contestants Now
MC Stan is currently going on a ’Basti Ka Hasti’ India Tour in all major cities of the country
Image Source: Mc Stan Instagram
MC Stan
Video Source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
Shiv recently bought a new swanky car worth Rs. 25 Lakhs
Shiv Thakare
Priyanka featured in a ‘Kuch Itna Haseen’ music video alongside actor Ankit Gupta
Image Source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Sajid Khan was seen hanging out with his old buddies at Alanna Panday’s wedding
Image Source: Sajid Khan Instagram
Sajid Khan
Image Source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta
Tina is all set for her new series ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ starring opposite Jay Bhanushali
Abdu Rozik hosted a meet-and-greet in Delhi where hundreds of fans gathered to see him live. He is in Tajikistan right now
Image Source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Abdu Rozik
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bagged Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Image Source: Nimrit Alhuwalia Instagram
Nimrit Alhuwalia
After Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam purchased a flat in Mumbai
Image Source: Archana Gautam Instagram
Archana Gautam
Shalin Bhanot is seen in the fantasy drama series, Bekaboo as a 'raakshas' named Raanav
Image Source: Shalin Bhanot Instagram
Shalin Bhanot
Sumbul has started her own YouTube channel and purchased a 4BHK home
Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
