Sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment 

MAR 24, 2023

Bigg Boss Season 16 Contestants Now

MC Stan is currently going on a ’Basti Ka Hasti’ India Tour in all major cities of the country

Image Source: Mc Stan Instagram

MC Stan

Video Source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Shiv recently bought a new swanky car worth Rs. 25 Lakhs

Shiv Thakare

Priyanka featured in a ‘Kuch Itna Haseen’  music video alongside actor Ankit Gupta

Image Source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Sajid Khan was seen hanging out with his old buddies at Alanna Panday’s wedding

Image Source: Sajid Khan Instagram

Sajid Khan

Image Source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta

Tina is all set for her new series ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ starring opposite Jay Bhanushali


Abdu Rozik hosted a meet-and-greet in Delhi where hundreds of fans gathered to see him live. He is in Tajikistan right now

Image Source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Abdu Rozik

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bagged Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 

Image Source: Nimrit Alhuwalia Instagram

Nimrit Alhuwalia 

After Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam purchased a flat in Mumbai 

Image Source: Archana Gautam Instagram

Archana Gautam

Shalin Bhanot is seen in the fantasy drama series, Bekaboo as a 'raakshas' named Raanav

Image Source: Shalin Bhanot Instagram

Shalin Bhanot

Sumbul has started her own YouTube channel and purchased a 4BHK home 

Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

