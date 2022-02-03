Television
FEB 03, 2022
Bigg Boss winners of all time
Season 1
The Aashiqui actor, Rahul Roy won the first season of Bigg Boss India, which aired in 2006
Image: Rahul Roy Instagram
Ashutosh Kaushik lifted the trophy in the second season of Bigg Boss after winning Roadies 5 and he then ventured into acting
Image: Ashutosh Kaushik Instagram
Season 2
Vindu Dara Singh won the third season of the show in 2009 and went on to star in various Bollywood films such as Housefull, Joker, Son of Sardaar and others
Image: Vindu Dara Singh Instagram
Season 3
Shweta Tiwari, best known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, won the fourth season in 2010
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Season 4
Juhi Parmar won the fifth season of the show in 2011
Image: Juhi Parmar Instagram
Season 5
Urvashi Dholakia, widely known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, won the sixth season of the controversial show in 2012
Image: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Season 6
Gauahar Khan bagged the Bigg Boss trophy in Season 7 in 2013 and she has since been a frequent guest on the show
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Season 7
The heartthrob, Gautam Gulati won the eighth season in 2015 and amassed a massive fan base. He later ventured into acting
Image: Gautam Gulati Instagram
Season 8
After winning Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies, Prince Narula won Bigg Boss in 2016, wrapping off a hat trick of reality TV shows
Image: Prince Narula Instagram
Season 9
Manveer Gurjar won Season 10 of Bigg Boss in 2017, becoming the show's first non-celebrity winner
Image: Manveer Gurjar Instagram
Season 10
Shilpa Shinde, won Season 11 of the show in 2018
Image: Shilpa Shinde Instagram
Season 11
Dipika Kakar, well known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, won Season 12 of the show in 2018
Image: Dipika Kakar Instagram
Season 12
The late Sidharth Shukla won the 13th season of the reality show and went down in history as one of the most notable contestants of the show ever
Image: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
Season 13
Rubina Dilaik, was the winner of Bigg Boss season 14 in 2021
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Season 14
Tejasswi Prakash was crowned as Bigg Boss Season 15 winner on January 30, 2022. The actress is set to star in Ekta Kapoor's television series Naagin 6
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Season 15
