Television

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 03, 2022

Bigg Boss winners of all time

Season 1

The Aashiqui actor, Rahul Roy won the first season of Bigg Boss India, which aired in 2006

Image: Rahul Roy Instagram

Ashutosh Kaushik lifted the trophy in the second season of Bigg Boss after winning Roadies 5 and he then ventured into acting

Image: Ashutosh Kaushik Instagram

Season 2

Vindu Dara Singh won the third season of the show in 2009 and went on to star in various Bollywood films such as Housefull, Joker, Son of Sardaar and others

Image: Vindu Dara Singh Instagram

Season 3

Shweta Tiwari, best known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, won the fourth season in 2010

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Season 4

Juhi Parmar won the fifth season of the show in 2011

Image: Juhi Parmar Instagram

Season 5

Urvashi Dholakia, widely known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, won the sixth season of the controversial show in 2012

Image: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Season 6

 Gauahar Khan bagged the Bigg Boss trophy in Season 7 in 2013 and she has since been a frequent guest on the show

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Season 7

The heartthrob, Gautam Gulati won the eighth season in 2015 and amassed a massive fan base. He later ventured into acting

Image: Gautam Gulati Instagram

Season 8

After winning Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies, Prince Narula won Bigg Boss in 2016, wrapping off a hat trick of reality TV shows

Image: Prince Narula Instagram

Season 9

Manveer Gurjar won Season 10 of Bigg Boss in 2017, becoming the show's first non-celebrity winner

Image: Manveer Gurjar Instagram

Season 10

Shilpa Shinde, won Season 11 of the show in 2018

Image: Shilpa Shinde Instagram 

Season 11

Dipika Kakar, well known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, won Season 12 of the show in 2018

Image: Dipika Kakar Instagram

Season 12

The late Sidharth Shukla won the 13th season of the reality show and went down in history as one of the most notable contestants of the show ever

Image: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Season 13

 Rubina Dilaik, was the winner of Bigg Boss season 14 in 2021

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Season 14

Tejasswi Prakash was crowned as Bigg Boss Season 15 winner on January 30, 2022. The actress is set to star in Ekta Kapoor's television series Naagin 6

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Season 15

