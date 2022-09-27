Heading 3

Bigg Boss winners from Season 1 to 15

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

SEPT 27, 2022

Image source: Rahul Roy Instagram

Rahul Roy, an actor, producer, and former model, is presently a businessman. He participated in Arshad Warsi hosted Bigg Boss season 1 and lifted the trophy

   Season 1- Rahul Roy

Image source: Ashutosh Kaushik Instagram

Ashutosh Kaushik was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 2, which was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, and emerged as the winner. He now owns two dhabas in Uttarakhand

  Season 2- Ashutosh Kaushik

Image source: Vindu Dara Singh Instagram

Actor Vindu Dara Singh participated in Bigg Boss Season 3, which was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Vindu became the winner of the show and at present, he features in Punjabi films

    Season 3- Vindu Dara Singh

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari participated in Bigg Boss 4, hosted by Salman Khan, and successfully bagged the trophy. The actress is still actively working in the industry and doing TV shows

     Season 4- Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Juhi Parmar Instagram

Popular actress Juhi Parmar was a contestant in Bigg Boss 5, hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and emerged as the winner. She was last seen in Hamari Wali Good News

     Season 5- Juhi Parmar

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Fans' favorite celebrity Urvashi Dholakia participated in Bigg Boss season 6, hosted by Salman Khan, and emerged as the winner. She is now doing TV shows

    Season 6- Urvashi Dholakia

Image source: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Popular diva Gauahar Khan was a part of Bigg Boss season 7, hosted by Salman Khan, and lifted the trophy of the season. She is now featuring in OTT series and films

   Season 7- Gauahar Khan

Image source: Gautam Gulati Instagram

Popular actor Gautam Gulati participated in Bigg Boss 8, hosted by Salman Khan, and successfully won the season. He is now featuring in hit music videos and endorsing brands

    Season 8- Gautam Gulati

Known as reality show king, Prince Narula emerged as the winner in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9. At present, he is doing music videos and creating content on social media platforms

     Season 9- Prince Narula

Image source: Prince Narula Instagram

Image source: Manveer Gurjar Instagram

Manveer Gurjar rose to fame after winning season 10 of Bigg Boss. The 10th season of the reality show was hosted by Salman Khan. He keeps his professional life low key

    Season 10- Manveer Gurjar

Image source: Shilpa Shinde Instagram

Popular actress Shilpa Shinde not only won the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 11 but also managed to win many hearts. She is now a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

   Season 11- Shilpa Shinde

Image source: Dipika Kakar Instagram

Actress Dipika Kakar successfully bagged the trophy of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 12. Dipika now launched her own production house named ‘Qalb’ with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim

    Season 12- Dipika Kakar

Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, which was hosted by Salman Khan. In September 2021, Sidharth left for his heavenly abode leaving many heartbroken

   Season 13- Sidharth Shukla

Image source:Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik, the reigning queen of the industry, lifted the trophy of the 14th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. She is now a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

    Season 14- Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Famous actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan. She is now a part of the supernatural show Naagin 6

   Season 15- Tejasswi Prakash

