Bigg Boss winners from Season 1 to 15
SEPT 27, 2022
Image source: Rahul Roy Instagram
Rahul Roy, an actor, producer, and former model, is presently a businessman. He participated in Arshad Warsi hosted Bigg Boss season 1 and lifted the trophy
Season 1- Rahul Roy
Image source: Ashutosh Kaushik Instagram
Ashutosh Kaushik was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 2, which was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, and emerged as the winner. He now owns two dhabas in Uttarakhand
Season 2- Ashutosh Kaushik
Image source: Vindu Dara Singh Instagram
Actor Vindu Dara Singh participated in Bigg Boss Season 3, which was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Vindu became the winner of the show and at present, he features in Punjabi films
Season 3- Vindu Dara Singh
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari participated in Bigg Boss 4, hosted by Salman Khan, and successfully bagged the trophy. The actress is still actively working in the industry and doing TV shows
Season 4- Shweta Tiwari
Image source: Juhi Parmar Instagram
Popular actress Juhi Parmar was a contestant in Bigg Boss 5, hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and emerged as the winner. She was last seen in Hamari Wali Good News
Season 5- Juhi Parmar
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Fans' favorite celebrity Urvashi Dholakia participated in Bigg Boss season 6, hosted by Salman Khan, and emerged as the winner. She is now doing TV shows
Season 6- Urvashi Dholakia
Image source: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Popular diva Gauahar Khan was a part of Bigg Boss season 7, hosted by Salman Khan, and lifted the trophy of the season. She is now featuring in OTT series and films
Season 7- Gauahar Khan
Image source: Gautam Gulati Instagram
Popular actor Gautam Gulati participated in Bigg Boss 8, hosted by Salman Khan, and successfully won the season. He is now featuring in hit music videos and endorsing brands
Season 8- Gautam Gulati
Known as reality show king, Prince Narula emerged as the winner in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9. At present, he is doing music videos and creating content on social media platforms
Season 9- Prince Narula
Image source: Prince Narula Instagram
Image source: Manveer Gurjar Instagram
Manveer Gurjar rose to fame after winning season 10 of Bigg Boss. The 10th season of the reality show was hosted by Salman Khan. He keeps his professional life low key
Season 10- Manveer Gurjar
Image source: Shilpa Shinde Instagram
Popular actress Shilpa Shinde not only won the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 11 but also managed to win many hearts. She is now a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Season 11- Shilpa Shinde
Image source: Dipika Kakar Instagram
Actress Dipika Kakar successfully bagged the trophy of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 12. Dipika now launched her own production house named ‘Qalb’ with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim
Season 12- Dipika Kakar
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
Late actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, which was hosted by Salman Khan. In September 2021, Sidharth left for his heavenly abode leaving many heartbroken
Season 13- Sidharth Shukla
Image source:Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik, the reigning queen of the industry, lifted the trophy of the 14th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. She is now a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Season 14- Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Famous actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan. She is now a part of the supernatural show Naagin 6
Season 15- Tejasswi Prakash
