Bigg Boss winners & what they are upto

While Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah kept us all entertained throughout the season, the sombre Rahul Roy took home the trophy. Roy was last seen in Richa Chadha’s Cabaret
Ashutosh Kaushik
Having won Roadies 5, Ashutosh Kaushik stepped into Bigg Boss 2 and won it quite easily. He recently started his YouTube channel and has been hosting chat shows on the same
Vindu Dara Singh
Hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, this season of Bigg Boss has been the most unforgettable. the show was won by Vindu Dara Singh. He was last seen as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9 along with wife Dina Umarova
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari, who fought all odds, including Dolly Bindra, finally emerged as the winner. She is a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11
Juhi Parmar
Following in the footsteps of Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar also went on to win Bigg Boss 5. Juhi Parmar will soon be seen in Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News, playing a mother-in-law who decides to carry her daughter-in-law’s child as a surrogate
Urvashi Dholakia
After playing a vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia shocked everyone with her cool avatar in Bigg Boss 6. During the lockdown, the actor kept entertaining fans with funny videos, which she created along with her sons
Gauahar Khan
Given her personality and popularity, Gauahar Khan seemed like an obvious choice as the Bigg Boss 7 winner. Gauahar Khan also turned a vlogger and entrepreneur, and has even done web shows like The Office and Hero
Gautam Gulati
While Karishma Tanna came across as a strong contender in the season, Gautam Gulati snatched the trophy from her hand towards the last leg of the show. He was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe
Prince Narula
With a smart mind, straightforward nature and a dare-devil attitude when it comes to tasks, Prince Narula went on to win Bigg Boss 9. He and his wife Yuvika won Nach Baliye 9
Manveer Gurjar
Bigg Boss 10, for the first time, opened its door to commoners. The winner was said to make his Bollywood debut; however, there’s no update about the same
Shilpa Shinde
Despite being a season with many favourites, Shilpa Shinde broke all the records to win the show. She was said to make her big comeback with Gangs of Filmistaan. However, owing to creative differences with the makers, the actor quit the show even before it went on air
Dipika Kakar
Television’s popular bahu Simar aka Dipika Kakar entered the show with the aim to take home the trophy. Dipika is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and the couple started vlogging their day-to-day activities during the lockdown
Sidharth Shukla
Breaking the ‘TV bahu’ domination, TV’s favourite hero Sidharth Shukla took home the trophy in Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth was last seen in the music video, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya alongside Neha Sharma
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of the last season of Bigg Boss. Following a win in the latest season of Bigg Boss, she is ready to hit the sets of her television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki