Career graph of Neha Kakkar May 04, 2021
Neha Kakkar started performing at many religious events at the very young age of four years old
Neha started her career by participating in the second season of the reality singing series, Indian Idol
The artist made her Bollywood debut as a Chorus singer for the movie, Meerabai Not Out
Neha Kakkar rose to fame with the song, Second Hand Jawaani from the movie, Cocktail (2012)
She then went ahead to sing party songs like Sunny Sunny, London Thumakda, Aao Raja, Humne Pee Rakhi, Kar Gayi Chull and many more
Proving her versatility, Neha sang the song Mile Ho Tum from Fever (2016) that became one of the most-viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube
She was listed amongst the most-viewed female artists on YouTube with over 4.2 billion views in 2019
In 2020, Neha appeared in the list of Asia’s 100 Digital Starts by Forbes
Neha Kakkar became the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award in the year 2021
For more updates on Neha Kakkar, follow PINKVILLA