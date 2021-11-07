Nov 7, 2021

Celebs at Ekta Kapoor’s diwali bash

The Diwali party host, Ekta Kapoor, looked stunning in her ethnic attire and was all smiles

Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan looked stunning in a dark maroon kurta

Hina Khan arrived at the event dazzling in a blue attire and graced the occasion with her elegance. The paparazzi were plunged into chaos when the gorgeous actress arrived

Tusshar Kapoor showed up in a white and gold embroidered kurta and looked charming

Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia also attended the celebration and wore a golden pantsuit

The Miley Jab Hum Tum couple, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani, added a spark to the celebration in their stunning ethnic wear

Sakshi Tanwar wore a black saree and looked beautiful

Krystle D'Souza's elegance lit up the occasion and the stunning actress shared this gorgeous photo from the celebration with Ekta Kapoor on Instagram

Karishma Tanna also attended the celebration and looked absolutely stunning in her traditional outfit

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy also attended the event and they both looked simply adorable in their contrasting attires

