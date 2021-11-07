Nov 7, 2021
Celebs at Ekta Kapoor’s diwali bash
Akshat sundrani
The Diwali party host, Ekta Kapoor, looked stunning in her ethnic attire and was all smiles
Ekta Kapoor
Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan looked stunning in a dark maroon kurta
Kartik Aaryan
Hina Khan
Hina Khan arrived at the event dazzling in a blue attire and graced the occasion with her elegance. The paparazzi were plunged into chaos when the gorgeous actress arrived
Tusshar Kapoor showed up in a white and gold embroidered kurta and looked charming
Tusshar Kapoor
Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia also attended the celebration and wore a golden pantsuit
Urvashi Dholakia
The Miley Jab Hum Tum couple, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani, added a spark to the celebration in their stunning ethnic wear
Mohit Sehgal & Sanaya Irani
Sakshi Tanwar wore a black saree and looked beautiful
Sakshi Tanwar
Krystle D'Souza's elegance lit up the occasion and the stunning actress shared this gorgeous photo from the celebration with Ekta Kapoor on Instagram
Krystle D'Souza
Karishma Tanna also attended the celebration and looked absolutely stunning in her traditional outfit
Karishma Tanna
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy also attended the event and they both looked simply adorable in their contrasting attires
Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy
