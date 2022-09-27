Heading 3

Celebs in red ethnic outfits 

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

SEPT 27, 2022

Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram

Aishwarya Sharma looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a red saree, clad in jewelry, and dishes out major fashion goals amidst the festive season

    Aishwarya Sharma

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

If you aren’t too fond of the idea of donning a bold red outfit, take cues from Shraddha on how to rock a red-hued ethnic suit

  Shraddha Arya

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Looking for something bold and beautiful, Hina Khan is here to give you style inspiration as she simply looks stunning in a red sharara

   Hina Khan

Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Another diva serves a gorgeous look in a traditional six-yard. Disha manages to make hearts skip a beat with her beautiful smile and red saree

    Disha Parmar

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

We are in love with how Jannat manages to make heads turn every time she dons an ethnic outfit, and this red sharara can definitely be your perfect pick

   Jannat Zubair

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi totally nailed her classy yet traditional six-yard effortlessly, and this can be just what you need on a red day during Navratri

    Surbhi Chandna

Image source: Nidhi Shah Instagram

Nidhi Shah looks regal draped in a red saree, and like always she managed to wow us with her heart-melting smile and amazing outfit choice

   Nidhi Shah

Image source: Image source: Ayesha Singh Instagram

Ayesha Singh’s red traditional outfit can be a lovely choice to opt for during the festive season. Don’t forget to flaunt a smile like this diva

   Ayesha Singh

The ethnic love but with a modern touch! Take cues from Ankita Lokhande on how to nail a saree stylishly, and you will never be disappointed

    Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Image source: Dipika Kakkar Instagram

A red Anarkali to twirl while grooving in this festive season can be your perfect pick, and Dipika Kakkar shows us how to look beautiful in it

    Dipika Kakkar

