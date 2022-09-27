Heading 3
Celebs in red ethnic outfits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 27, 2022
Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram
Aishwarya Sharma looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a red saree, clad in jewelry, and dishes out major fashion goals amidst the festive season
Aishwarya Sharma
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
If you aren’t too fond of the idea of donning a bold red outfit, take cues from Shraddha on how to rock a red-hued ethnic suit
Shraddha Arya
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Looking for something bold and beautiful, Hina Khan is here to give you style inspiration as she simply looks stunning in a red sharara
Hina Khan
Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Another diva serves a gorgeous look in a traditional six-yard. Disha manages to make hearts skip a beat with her beautiful smile and red saree
Disha Parmar
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
We are in love with how Jannat manages to make heads turn every time she dons an ethnic outfit, and this red sharara can definitely be your perfect pick
Jannat Zubair
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi totally nailed her classy yet traditional six-yard effortlessly, and this can be just what you need on a red day during Navratri
Surbhi Chandna
Image source: Nidhi Shah Instagram
Nidhi Shah looks regal draped in a red saree, and like always she managed to wow us with her heart-melting smile and amazing outfit choice
Nidhi Shah
Image source: Image source: Ayesha Singh Instagram
Ayesha Singh’s red traditional outfit can be a lovely choice to opt for during the festive season. Don’t forget to flaunt a smile like this diva
Ayesha Singh
The ethnic love but with a modern touch! Take cues from Ankita Lokhande on how to nail a saree stylishly, and you will never be disappointed
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Image source: Dipika Kakkar Instagram
A red Anarkali to twirl while grooving in this festive season can be your perfect pick, and Dipika Kakkar shows us how to look beautiful in it
Dipika Kakkar
