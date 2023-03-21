Heading 3

Sakshi Malu

Television

MAR 21, 2023

Celebs likely to star in KKK 13 

Khatron ke Khiladi, one of the highest TRP garnering shows on Colors TV is just round the corner with its new season

Source: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Khatron ke Khiladi

Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Here's a good news for Ishqbaaz fans as Nakuul Mehta is likely to be seen in Khatron ke Khiladi's new season

Nakuul Mehta

There are strong rumours of Munawar Faruqui being a part of this season

Source: Munawar Faruqui Instagram 

Munawar Faruqui

Nakuul Mehta's co star in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Disha Parmar is likely to be seen on the show

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram 

Disha Parmar

Source: Shalin Bhanot's Instagram 

Shalin Bhanot

Rohit Shetty starrer Khatron ke Khiladi might also have Shalin Bhanot as a contestant

The big boss fame, Ankit Gupta is rumoured to be offered the show

Source: Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta 

Shiv Thakare, the Bigg Boss Marathi winner, has long expressed his interest in appearing in this show. He might win hearts in KKK as well

Source: Shiv Thakare Instagram 

Shiv Thakare

Like Shiv Thakare, Archana also seems to have caught Rohit Shetty's eye for the reality show

Source: Archana Gautam Instagram

Archana Gautam

A close source reveals that Soundarya has been contacted for the show. However, official confirmation is still awaited 

Source: Sondarya Sharma Instagram 

Soundarya Sharma

This action-packed reality show will be another great experience for the Big Boss Fame, Sumbul. However, it's still a rumour and confirmations are awaited 

Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

The Miley Jab Hum Tum fame Sanaya Irani is also likely to be seen in Khatron ke Khiladi's new season

Source: Sanaya Irani Instagram

Sanaya Irani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here