MAR 21, 2023
Celebs likely to star in KKK 13
Khatron ke Khiladi, one of the highest TRP garnering shows on Colors TV is just round the corner with its new season
Source: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Khatron ke Khiladi
Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Here's a good news for Ishqbaaz fans as Nakuul Mehta is likely to be seen in Khatron ke Khiladi's new season
Nakuul Mehta
There are strong rumours of Munawar Faruqui being a part of this season
Source: Munawar Faruqui Instagram
Munawar Faruqui
Nakuul Mehta's co star in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Disha Parmar is likely to be seen on the show
Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar
Source: Shalin Bhanot's Instagram
Shalin Bhanot
Rohit Shetty starrer Khatron ke Khiladi might also have Shalin Bhanot as a contestant
The big boss fame, Ankit Gupta is rumoured to be offered the show
Source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit Gupta
Shiv Thakare, the Bigg Boss Marathi winner, has long expressed his interest in appearing in this show. He might win hearts in KKK as well
Source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
Shiv Thakare
Like Shiv Thakare, Archana also seems to have caught Rohit Shetty's eye for the reality show
Source: Archana Gautam Instagram
Archana Gautam
A close source reveals that Soundarya has been contacted for the show. However, official confirmation is still awaited
Source: Sondarya Sharma Instagram
Soundarya Sharma
This action-packed reality show will be another great experience for the Big Boss Fame, Sumbul. However, it's still a rumour and confirmations are awaited
Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
The Miley Jab Hum Tum fame Sanaya Irani is also likely to be seen in Khatron ke Khiladi's new season
Source: Sanaya Irani Instagram
Sanaya Irani
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.