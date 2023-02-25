Heading 3
Celebs who are travel junkies
Image source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
The Kayamath fame has been to several solo trips and now she takes her little daughter with her too
Sanjeeda Shaikh
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy loves to explore different and exotic parts of the world with her husband, Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy
Image source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami is an avid traveller and has been to Dubai, Spain, Maldives and more
Drashti Dhami
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is a travel buff and has been to Thailand, Maldives, Dubai, and more
Divyanka Tripathi
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
The Ramayan couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary often take a break together
Debina Bonnerjee
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 winner is a water babe and she is often found vacaying in Maldives, Goa and other beachy locations
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Naagin actress loves to travel around and has been to France, Dubai, Goa and more
Karishma Tanna
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin often shares her travel post with beau Aly Goni
Jasmin Bhasin
Image source- Kishwer Merchantt Instagram
Kishwer Merchantt and husband Suyyash Rai celebrated their son’s first birthday in Dubai
Kishwer Merchantt
