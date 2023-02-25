Heading 3

Celebs who are travel junkies

TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 25, 2023

Image source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

The Kayamath fame has been to several solo trips and now she takes her little daughter with her too

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy loves to explore different and exotic parts of the world with her husband, Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy

Image source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami is an avid traveller and has been to Dubai, Spain, Maldives and more

Drashti Dhami 

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is a travel buff and has been to Thailand, Maldives, Dubai, and more

Divyanka Tripathi

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

The Ramayan couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary often take a break together 

Debina Bonnerjee

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 winner is a water babe and she is often found vacaying in Maldives, Goa and other beachy locations

Rubina Dilaik

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Naagin actress loves to travel around and has been to France, Dubai, Goa and more

Karishma Tanna 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin often shares her travel post with beau Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin

Image source- Kishwer Merchantt Instagram

Kishwer Merchantt and husband Suyyash Rai celebrated their son’s first birthday in Dubai

Kishwer Merchantt

