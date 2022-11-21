Heading 3
Celebs who became famous from Bigg Boss
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 21, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya is an excellent singer and a popular name of the telly industry who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14.
Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill
The actress was a Punjabi singer, who became nation’s favourite with her entry in Bigg Boss 13.
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash was earlier known for TV shows but she became a trending name on social media with the show Bigg Boss 15.
Image source- Asim Riaz Instagram
Asim Riaz
Model and rapper gained national level fame and affection with his entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.
Image source- Himanshi Khurana Instagram
Himanshi Khurana
The Punjabi actress earlier had fame at regional level with her songs, but she came to limelight with Bigg Boss 13.
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli
Bigg Boss 14 contestant became a popular name with the show and went on to do other reality shows.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi was a contestant in Bigg Boss 9 and is now a renowned artist and a reality show judge.
Image source- Arshi Khan Instagram
The actress’s no filter personality made her quite an entertainer in the reality show Bigg Boss 11.
Arshi Khan
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin was a renowned TV star before doing Bigg Boss 14. She will soon be seen in movies.
Image source- Monalisa Instagram
Monalisa
The actress was earlier doing Bhojpuri movies but she received national level recognition by being Bigg Boss contestant.