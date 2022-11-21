Heading 3

Celebs who became famous from Bigg Boss

Arushi Srivastava

Nov 21, 2022

TELEVISION

Rahul Vaidya 

Rahul Vaidya is an excellent singer and a popular name of the telly industry who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14.

Shehnaaz Gill 

The actress was a Punjabi singer, who became nation’s favourite with her entry in Bigg Boss 13.

Tejasswi Prakash 

Tejasswi Prakash was earlier known for TV shows but she became a trending name on social media with the show Bigg Boss 15.

Asim Riaz

Model and rapper gained national level fame and affection with his entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi Khurana

The Punjabi actress earlier had fame at regional level with her songs, but she came to limelight with Bigg Boss 13.

 Nikki Tamboli 

Bigg Boss 14 contestant became a popular name with the show and went on to do other reality shows.

 Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was a contestant in Bigg Boss 9 and is now a renowned artist and a reality show judge.

The actress’s no filter personality made her quite an entertainer in the reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Arshi Khan 

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin was a renowned TV star before doing Bigg Boss 14. She will soon be seen in movies.

Monalisa 

The actress was earlier doing Bhojpuri movies but she received national level recognition by being Bigg Boss contestant.

