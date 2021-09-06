done reality shows
Celebs who have Sep
06, 2021
Shilpa Shetty has appeared in a number of reality series on television. In the year 2008, she hosted the second season of Bigg Boss. She is presently a judge on the fourth season of Super Dancer
Madhuri Dixit was a talent judge on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, for four seasons. She is a judge on Dance Deewane 3, at the moment
Farah Khan has been on a number of reality shows, including Farah Ki Dawat, Nach Baliye 7, Comedy Nights Bachao, Indian Idol 7, etc. She also hosted a special edition of Khatron ke Khiladi
Sunny Leone has been hosting the MTV reality show Splitsvilla for several years. She's also appeared in a season of Bigg Boss
Malaika Arora has featured as a judge on a number of television reality shows, including Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, India's Got Talent, etc
Kareena Kapoor khan made her television debut as a judge on the show Dance Battle of the Champions
Salman Khan's debut show as a host was 10 Ka Dum (2008). After that, he has hosted the reality show, Bigg Boss, for a long period
For many years, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has also been on the entertainment chat show, Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi
Karan Johar has appeared on several prominent television shows, including Dil Hai Hindustani, India's Next Superstars, Koffee with Karan and India's Got Talent
Arjun Kapoor has also made an impression on television, hosting the hit reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, in 2016
For more updates on bollywood, follow Pinkvilla