oct 5, 2021

Celebs who paired on reality shows

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met in the Bigg Boss 9 house, and their connection grew stronger throughout the programme

He proposed to her during the show, and eventually the pair tied the knot in October 2018

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna met on Bigg Boss 8. After Upen was ousted, he came to confess his love to Karishma Tanna

After that, they appeared together on Nach Baliye 7 and even got engaged on the show. However, the pair split up after the event

While working on the television series Pavitra Rishta, late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande fell in love

However, on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the actor proposed to her for marriage. Unfortunately, their love tale did not last

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and struck an instant connection

On Nach Baliye 8, they spoke up about their relationship for the first time. Shoaib Ibrahim proposed to her on stage, and she happily accepted

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee fell in love while working on Ramayan

Later, while working on Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gurmeet Chaudhary proposed to her. The pair eventually tied the knot
