Celebs who November 12, 2020
proposed
on TV
Singer Rahul Vaidya recently proposed to his ladylove and TV actress Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14
Rahul wished Disha on her birthday and shared on national TV about their close bond & what she meant to him
Ravi Dubey proposed to Sargun Mehta on the reality dance show, 'Nach Baliye 5'
Rithvik Dhanjani proposed to Asha Negi on 'Nach Baliye 6'. However, they are not together now
Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot got married during 'Bigg Boss 10'
Abigail Pandey proposed to Sanam Johar on ‘Nach Baliye 8’
Shoaib Ibrahim proposed to Dipika Kakar on ‘Nach Baliye 8’
Gurmeet Choudhary proposed to Debina Bonnerjee on ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’
The two got married in 2011 and have completed 9 years of blissful marriage
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal on ‘Bigg Boss 11’
Rocky went inside the Bigg Boss house during a task and proposed to Hina Khan
