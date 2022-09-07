Heading 3

Celebs who visited Lalbaugcha Raja 2022

Pramila Mandal

SEPT 07, 2022

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly recently visited Lalbaug along with her mother, her brother Vijay Ganguly and her son Reyansh to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa

Famous brother-sister duo Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha were also spotted by the paparazzi as they paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja

Ankita Lokhande looked elegant in a saree as she visited the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings with her mother

Nia Sharma, who has recently started her new journey through Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, managed to visit Lalbaugcha Raja with her friends

Soon-to-be parents Gurmeet Choudhary and  Debina Bonnerjee looked beautiful as they made an appearance together to seek blessings of Bappa

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat looked smart in a traditional white kurta as he made a stop at Lalbaugcha Raja

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been visiting Lalbaugcha Raja since 2011 and this year too, the actress marked her presence to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi felt grateful as she visited Lalbaugcha Raja and thanked Ganpati Bappa for blessing her with everything

Shamita Shetty looked beautiful as she was spotted with her mother and her friend at Lalbaugcha Raja

Monalisa and Vikraant Singh expressed their joy as they visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings

