Celebs who visited Lalbaugcha Raja 2022
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 07, 2022
Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly recently visited Lalbaug along with her mother, her brother Vijay Ganguly and her son Reyansh to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa
Rupali Ganguly
Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Famous brother-sister duo Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha were also spotted by the paparazzi as they paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja
Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looked elegant in a saree as she visited the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings with her mother
Ankita Lokhande
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma, who has recently started her new journey through Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, managed to visit Lalbaugcha Raja with her friends
Nia Sharma
Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Soon-to-be parents Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee looked beautiful as they made an appearance together to seek blessings of Bappa
Gurmeet Choudhary -
Debina Bonnerjee
Source: Raj Anadkat Instagram
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat looked smart in a traditional white kurta as he made a stop at Lalbaugcha Raja
Raj Anadkat
Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been visiting Lalbaugcha Raja since 2011 and this year too, the actress marked her presence to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Source: Shiny Doshi Instagram
Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi felt grateful as she visited Lalbaugcha Raja and thanked Ganpati Bappa for blessing her with everything
Shiny Doshi
Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Shamita Shetty looked beautiful as she was spotted with her mother and her friend at Lalbaugcha Raja
Shamita Shetty
Source: Monalisa Instagram
Monalisa and Vikraant Singh expressed their joy as they visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings
Monalisa
