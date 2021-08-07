Contestants who got fame post Bigg Boss

Before Nora Fatehi became a dancing sensation in Bollywood, she was also a part of Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. She was a wildcard entry and despite not surviving too long, made an impact on the viewers
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone made her entry in India with a much publicised stint on Bigg Boss 5. She gained immediate popularity and bagged her first Bollywood film while inside the BB house
Sidharth Shukla
The winner of season 13, Sidharth Shukla showed various sides of his personality on the show. His stint in BB helped him return to the limelight and got him closer to his Audience
Asim Riaz
Model-turned-actor, Asim Riaz may have a good fan following today, but he was virtually unknown before he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Thanks to the show, he featured in several music videos
Arshi Khan
Known for her no-filter personality and antics, Arshi Khan has been a part of the show twice. Her playfulness and ability to create drama in season 11 and 14 kept her in the news
Aly Goni
Aly Goni was already a known face on the small screen, but his stint on BB 14 made him a household name. He has been busy with music videos and various other projects since the show
Jasmin Bhasin
This popular TV face showed her real side on Bigg Boss 14. Her sweet nature and childlike personality struck a chord with viewers. The actress has been doing multiple music videos after the show ended
Vikas Gupta
Being behind the scenes all his life, his various stints in the BB 11 house made Vikas Gupta popular among viewers. He also attained the title of ‘Mastermind’ while on the show
Rahul Vaidya
Singer Rahul Vaidya became popular among viewers for his strong opinions and his fiery arguments in BB 14. He has been seen in a couple of music videos after the show and is currently seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi
Rakhi Sawant
After being a part of BB season 1, Rakhi Sawant became popular among TV viewers. She again entertained audiences years laters in season 14 and came back into the limelight with her outrageous antics and drama