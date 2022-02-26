Television

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 26, 2022

Couples participating in Smart Jodi

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are a part of the show.The two confirmed their participation by sharing a teaser for the show

Image: Star Plus Instagram

The veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband, Himalaya Dassani, are also a part of the show. The actress shared a teaser of the show on her social media

Bhagyashree & Himalaya

Image: Star Plus Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, Arjun Bijlani, is set to participate in the show with his better half, Neha. The couple announced their participation on social media

Image: Star Plus Instagram

Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami Bijlani

YouTube sensations Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee will make their television debut with Smart Jodi

Gaurav Taneja & Ritu Rathee

Image: Star Plus Instagram

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the couple's appearance on screen since they announced their participation

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

Music sensation Ankit Tiwari and his better half, Pallavi, are also participating in the show

Ankit Tiwari & Pallavi Tiwari

Image: Ankit Tiwari Instagram

The popular face of reality shows, Rahul Mahajan, is participating with his wife, Natalya Ilina, who is a Russian model

Rahul Mahajan & Natalya Ilina

Image: Star Plus Instagram

Neil Bhatt is participating in the show with his ladylove, Aishwarya. The couple recently tied the knot in November 2021

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma

Image: Star Plus Instagram

Television couple Monalisa and Vikraant Singh are also participating in the show. The couple announced the news on social media

Monalisa & Vikraant Singh

Image: Star Plus Instagram

Former Indian cricket captain Kris Srikkanth and his wife Vidya are also set to be part of the show

Kris & Vidya Srikkanth

Image: Star Plus Instagram

