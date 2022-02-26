Television
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 26, 2022
Couples participating in Smart Jodi
Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are a part of the show.The two confirmed their participation by sharing a teaser for the show
Image: Star Plus Instagram
The veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband, Himalaya Dassani, are also a part of the show. The actress shared a teaser of the show on her social media
Bhagyashree & Himalaya
Image: Star Plus Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, Arjun Bijlani, is set to participate in the show with his better half, Neha. The couple announced their participation on social media
Image: Star Plus Instagram
Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami Bijlani
YouTube sensations Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee will make their television debut with Smart Jodi
Gaurav Taneja & Ritu Rathee
Image: Star Plus Instagram
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the couple's appearance on screen since they announced their participation
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
Music sensation Ankit Tiwari and his better half, Pallavi, are also participating in the show
Ankit Tiwari & Pallavi Tiwari
Image: Ankit Tiwari Instagram
The popular face of reality shows, Rahul Mahajan, is participating with his wife, Natalya Ilina, who is a Russian model
Rahul Mahajan & Natalya Ilina
Image: Star Plus Instagram
Neil Bhatt is participating in the show with his ladylove, Aishwarya. The couple recently tied the knot in November 2021
Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma
Image: Star Plus Instagram
Television couple Monalisa and Vikraant Singh are also participating in the show. The couple announced the news on social media
Monalisa & Vikraant Singh
Image: Star Plus Instagram
Former Indian cricket captain Kris Srikkanth and his wife Vidya are also set to be part of the show
Kris & Vidya Srikkanth
Image: Star Plus Instagram
