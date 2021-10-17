oct 17, 2021
Couples who got intimate on Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are the quickest pair in the show's history, and they are often seen hugging andplanting kisses on each other
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were on Bigg Boss 14 and had arguments on the show, but they ended up getting closer. They are also together outside of the programme
Late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were thr most adored couple in Bigg Boss history. During the show, they shared several romantic moments
Bigg Boss 11's Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra shared many intimate moments in the house, while hugging and kissing each other was a common sight
Former couple, Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna, met on Bigg Boss Season 8 and fell in love right away. They shared a few romantic moments in the house
Exes Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares met in Bigg Boss 8 and shared a few personal moments in the house. Their chemistry made headlines throughout the show
Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan were in Bigg Boss Season 7 and were extremely vocal about their love. They also had sweet and romantic moments in the house. However, later they broke up
Exes Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukerji met on Bigg Boss 7 and fell in love with each other. On the show, the two had intimate moments and were frequently seen hugging each other
Ashmit Patel and Veena Mallik made an appearance in Season 4 and were quite intimate with each other throughout the show, which created buzz. Later, they broke up
