Nov 11, 2021

Television

Cutest duo: Arjun Bijlani & son Ayaan 

Author: Akshat Sundrani

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani were blessed with a baby boy in January 2015 and they named him Ayaan

source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Ayaan Bijlani

Arjun's kid, Ayaan, resembles him, and his adorable interactions with his daddy cool make everyone captivated

Perfect duo

source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The Naagin actor won the show Khatron ke Khiladi season 11. During the show, he often stated that he wanted to win the trophy for his son and become his hero

Hero to his son

source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Here, Arjun and Ayaan look all set to hit the badminton court

Sports

Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

The duo often shakes a leg together and follows popular reel trends

Shaking a leg

source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun always shares his adorable moments with Ayaan and posts reels with him on social media

Social media

source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The television star is fully aware of his daddy duties and has been teaching his son skills like skating and swimming from an early age

Guide

source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The father and son look lovely here, twinning in white T-shirts and striking a pout stance

Twinning

source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun loves his munchkin Ayaan unconditionally. He shared this lovely video with a heartfelt note when he was away from his son in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Unconditional love

Credits: Instagram 

