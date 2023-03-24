Heading 3
Dalljiet-Nikhil: New Beginnings
Arpita Sarkar
MAR 24, 2023
Image: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet Kaur is glowing at her haldi ceremony
Haldi Ceremony
Image: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet Kaur is looking happy with the new love of her life. He is Nikhil Patel and UK-based
Love Is In The Air
Video Source: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet shared a video of her relocation to Kenya, Africa with Nikhil
Relocation To Kenya
Video Source: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet shared the video of a dreamy proposal from Nikhil
Proposal
Image: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet and Nikhil are looking deeply in love
Beautiful Couple
Image: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet posed with her family members at her haldi ceremony
With Family
Image: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet wore a gorgeous white lehenga and red dupatta with heavy jewelry
Wedding Look
Image: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil
Tied The Knot
Image: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet and Nikhil posed together for the first time after their marriage
Newly Married
Image: Dalljiet Kaur Instagram
Dalljiet and Nikhil is one of the super cool couples in the TV industry
‘Our Kinda Vibe’
