Decoding TMKOC success

December 10, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running comedy serials on the Indian television

The show went on air on July 28, 2008 and has been entertaining the viewers ever since

The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi

TMKOC is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by real-life columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta

The show often comes in top 5 of the TRP list
The show changed the lives of actors who a part of the show and still continue to entertain the audience

From Dayaben to Bhide's hilarious dialogues and punch lines, everything about the show makes it a fan-favourite

Earlier, Asit Modi had revealed that they had no idea that TMKOC would go on to become so successful

Despite many celebrities leaving the show, TMKOC has managed to entertain and break many records

According to Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, the secret to the show's success is teamwork

