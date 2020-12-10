Decoding TMKOC success December 10, 2020
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running comedy serials on the Indian television
The show went on air on July 28, 2008 and has been entertaining the viewers ever since
The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi
TMKOC is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by real-life columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta
The show often comes in top 5 of the TRP list
The show changed the lives of actors who a part of the show and still continue to entertain the audience
From Dayaben to Bhide's hilarious dialogues and punch lines, everything about the show makes it a fan-favourite
Earlier, Asit Modi had revealed that they had no idea that TMKOC would go on to become so successful
Despite many celebrities leaving the show, TMKOC has managed to entertain and break many records
According to Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, the secret to the show's success is teamwork
