Decoding YRKKH's success

December 14, 2020

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows with more than 3000 episodes

It went on air on 12 January 2009

It started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra who won many hearts with their chemistry

It created a buzz when Hina decided to quit the show because she felt her character became monotonous

There were also reports of fights between Hina and YRKKH producer Rajan Shahi
Taking a dig at Hina's exit, he later said that the ratings of the show increased after she left the show

The show currently stars Mohsin Khan as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi as Naira in the lead roles

Shivangi and Mohsin won most iconic jodi at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020

Kiara completed 4 years episodes recently, and 1200 episodes on December 9

Talking about the success, Rajan Shahi said that the show's simplicity is one of the reasons it is a fan-favourite

