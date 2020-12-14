Decoding YRKKH's success December 14, 2020
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows with more than 3000 episodes
It went on air on 12 January 2009
It started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra who won many hearts with their chemistry
It created a buzz when Hina decided to quit the show because she felt her character became monotonous
There were also reports of fights between Hina and YRKKH producer Rajan Shahi
Taking a dig at Hina's exit, he later said that the ratings of the show increased after she left the show
The show currently stars Mohsin Khan as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi as Naira in the lead roles
Shivangi and Mohsin won most iconic jodi at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020
Talking about the success, Rajan Shahi said that the show's simplicity is one of the reasons it is a fan-favourite
