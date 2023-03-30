Heading 3

Deets Of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5

TELEVISION

Arpita Sarkar 

MAR 30, 2023

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam kick-started on a high note and 18 contestants entered the show. Let’s check out

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5

The theme of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 is ‘ini thee paarum’ meaning ‘Battle of the originals’

Theme 

After rounds of virtual auditions, the shortlisted contestants gave an offline audition to prove their mettle 

Selection Process 

Sagar Surya is an actor having done Malayalam films and serials. He has worked in movies like Kuruthi, Janaganamana, Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan etc

Sagar Surya 

Vishnu Joshy is an athlete, fitness model and influencer. He won the title of Mr. Ernakulam, Mr. Kerala and one of the top 10 participants of Mr. India

Vishnu Joshy

Shiju is an actor who works in Malayalam and Telugu films. He is known by stage name Devi Shiju in Telugu films 

Shiju

Akhil Marar is a screenplay writer and director

Akhil Marar

Aniyan Midhun is a world champion in world professional Wushu Fight 2022, Thailand

Aniyan Midhun

Rinosh George is an actor, RJ, content creator, director, music director, and lyricist

Rinosh George

Junaiz is a self made social media influencer, YouTuber and freelance content creator. He also participated in various Tv shows

Junaiz

Cerena is a model and Miss Kerala finalist 2020. She has worked for some of the top brands for shoots and runways and has won titles in pageants. She won the title of Miss Queen Kerala 2022 and first runner-up of International Glam Queen 2019 etc

Cerena Ann

Sruthi Lakshmi is an actress, dancer and model who works mainly in Malayalam films and Television serials 

Sruthi Lakshmi 

Maneesha is an actress known for her performances in Malayalam cinema and serials 

Maneesha K S 

Sobha Viswanath is a business and social entrepreneur. She is also a Child Activist and a  celebrity designer. She worked as a presenter in Doordarshan and acted in movies 

Sobha Viswanath 

Raneesha Rahman is a popular Malayalam television actres

Raneesha Rahman 

Angeline Mariya is an upcoming actress and model. She has played a character role in the movie Nalla Samayam

Angeline Mariya 

Anjuz Rosh is an upcoming actress and VJ. She is also very active on social media platforms and TV shows 

Anjuz Rosh 

Devu is a travel vlogger, social media influencer, and content creator. She is very active on social media platforms

Sreedevi aka Devu 

She is an upcoming actress, model and trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She has worked in movies like Kaly, Safe, Thilkalazhcha Nichayam etc

Aishwarya Suresh 

Nadira Mehrin is an Indian actor, model, and journalist who is known for being the first trans woman to take admission to the Government's transgender quota for her first Master’s degree 

Nadira Mehrin 

A commoner called Gopika Gopi has been selected as a participant of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 

Gopika Gopi

