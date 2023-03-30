Deets Of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5

Heading 3
Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
TELEVISION
Arpita Sarkar
MAR 30, 2023
Image: Bigg Boss Malayalam Instagram
The fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam kick-started on a high note and 18 contestants entered the show. Let’s check out
Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Image: Bigg Boss Malayalam Instagram
The theme of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 is ‘ini thee paarum’ meaning ‘Battle of the originals’
Theme
Image: Bigg Boss Malayalam Instagram
After rounds of virtual auditions, the shortlisted contestants gave an offline audition to prove their mettle
Selection Process
Image: Asianet
Sagar Surya is an actor having done Malayalam films and serials. He has worked in movies like Kuruthi, Janaganamana, Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan etc
Sagar Surya
Image: Asianet
Vishnu Joshy is an athlete, fitness model and influencer. He won the title of Mr. Ernakulam, Mr. Kerala and one of the top 10 participants of Mr. India
Vishnu Joshy
Image: Asianet
Shiju is an actor who works in Malayalam and Telugu films. He is known by stage name Devi Shiju in Telugu films
Shiju
Image: Asianet
Akhil Marar is a screenplay writer and director
Akhil Marar
Image: Asianet
Aniyan Midhun is a world champion in world professional Wushu Fight 2022, Thailand
Aniyan Midhun
Image: Asianet
Rinosh George is an actor, RJ, content creator, director, music director, and lyricist
Rinosh George
Image: Asianet
Junaiz is a self made social media influencer, YouTuber and freelance content creator. He also participated in various Tv shows
Junaiz
Image: Asianet
Cerena is a model and Miss Kerala finalist 2020. She has worked for some of the top brands for shoots and runways and has won titles in pageants. She won the title of Miss Queen Kerala 2022 and first runner-up of International Glam Queen 2019 etc
Cerena Ann
Image: Asianet
Sruthi Lakshmi is an actress, dancer and model who works mainly in Malayalam films and Television serials
Sruthi Lakshmi
Image: Asianet
Maneesha is an actress known for her performances in Malayalam cinema and serials
Maneesha K S
Image: Asianet
Sobha Viswanath is a business and social entrepreneur. She is also a Child Activist and a celebrity designer. She worked as a presenter in Doordarshan and acted in movies
Sobha Viswanath
Image: Asianet
Raneesha Rahman is a popular Malayalam television actres
Raneesha Rahman
Image: Asianet
Angeline Mariya is an upcoming actress and model. She has played a character role in the movie Nalla Samayam
Angeline Mariya
Image: Asianet
Anjuz Rosh is an upcoming actress and VJ. She is also very active on social media platforms and TV shows
Anjuz Rosh
Image: Asianet
Devu is a travel vlogger, social media influencer, and content creator. She is very active on social media platforms
Sreedevi aka Devu
Image: Asianet
She is an upcoming actress, model and trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She has worked in movies like Kaly, Safe, Thilkalazhcha Nichayam etc
Aishwarya Suresh
Image: Asianet
Nadira Mehrin is an Indian actor, model, and journalist who is known for being the first trans woman to take admission to the Government's transgender quota for her first Master’s degree
Nadira Mehrin
Image: Asianet
A commoner called Gopika Gopi has been selected as a participant of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5
Gopika Gopi
