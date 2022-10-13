Heading 3
Dheeraj Dhoopar in red outfits
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 13, 2022
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Sherdil Shergill actor looks dapper in red printed t-shirt and long blazer look. He paired it with black trousers and sunglasses
Red t-shirt and blazer
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj is seen practicing his performance of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has sported a red loose t-shirt and shorts
Red co-ords
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The actor is a fashion icon of the telly industry and he is looking killer in orange outfit with red striped blazer
Striped blazer
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj is seen spending some beautiful moments with his wife Vinny Dhoopar As they vacay by the beach. He has sported a red sleeveless t-shirt for the look
Sleeveless tshirt
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj is festive ready in deep red kurta pyjama and a shimmery sherwani set
Shimmery blazer
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar can't stop blushing as he poses with his wife in a red kurta pyjama
Red printed kurta set
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj has sported a modern santa look with red t-shirt and blue denims, paired with a Santa Claus cap
Graphic print t-shirt
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj is acing street style look with black tshirt and red leather jacket. He paired it with sunglasses and denims
Leather jacket
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The actor has sported a retro style with red high neck and full sleeved sweater. He paired it with rounded and red sunglasses
Retro look
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj has the perfect outfit for casual lunch in winters, a red printed sweatshirt and white trousers
Casual Sweatshirt
