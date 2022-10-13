Heading 3

Dheeraj Dhoopar in red outfits

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 13, 2022

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Sherdil Shergill actor looks dapper in red printed t-shirt and long blazer look. He paired it with black trousers and sunglasses

Red t-shirt and blazer

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj is seen practicing his performance of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has sported a red loose t-shirt and shorts

Red co-ords

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The actor is a fashion icon of the telly industry and he is looking killer in orange outfit with red striped blazer

Striped blazer

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj is seen spending some beautiful moments with his wife Vinny Dhoopar As they vacay by the beach. He has sported a red sleeveless t-shirt for the look

Sleeveless tshirt

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj is festive ready in deep red kurta pyjama and a shimmery sherwani set

Shimmery blazer

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar can't stop blushing as he poses with his wife in a red kurta pyjama

 Red printed kurta set

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj has sported a modern santa look with red t-shirt and blue denims, paired with a Santa Claus cap

 Graphic print t-shirt

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj is acing street style look with black tshirt and red leather jacket. He paired it with sunglasses and denims

   Leather jacket

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The actor has sported a retro style with red high neck and full sleeved sweater. He paired it with rounded and red sunglasses

Retro look

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj has the perfect outfit for casual lunch in winters, a red printed sweatshirt and white trousers

 Casual Sweatshirt

