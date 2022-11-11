Heading 3

Disha Parmar’s glam looks in sarees

Video source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Make your upcoming party look top-notch with the white and silver stylish saree and corset style blouse.

Corset style saree look

Image source- Raj inamdar

Get the 90’s Bollywood star look with a simple white saree that has minimal embroidery.

Beauty in simplicity

Image source- Raj inamdar

Choose a navy blue silk saree with broad border like Disha Parmar for this wedding season.

Elegant silk for festivals

Image source- Disha Parmar instagram

If you are new bride then this bright red saree is a must-have in your closet. Pair it with a simple choker for a stylish look.

New bride look

Image source- Reena Aggarwal 

Brighten up your evening with the orange gota work saree and large chandbalis.

Gota work saree

Image source- Disha Parmar instagram

Add a dash of glam to your next wedding outfit with a maroon shimmery saree and studded neck piece.

Shimmery diva

Image source- Disha Parmar instagram

Ace your mehndi function look with a lovely green saree and a floral design printed blouse.

Designer blouse look

Image source- Disha Parmar instagram

Get a unique look for a festival with a tie-dye saree and mirror work blouse.

Tie and dye saree

Image source- Disha Parmar instagram

Want to make a statement at the next party, then opt for this gorgeous floral print saree.

Glam up for party

Image source- Disha Parmar instagram

Doll up on your special day with a bright red saree with red roses painted on it.

Mesmerising in organza

