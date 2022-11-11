Disha Parmar’s glam looks in sarees
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 11, 2022
Video source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Make your upcoming party look top-notch with the white and silver stylish saree and corset style blouse.
Image source- Raj inamdar
Get the 90’s Bollywood star look with a simple white saree that has minimal embroidery.
Image source- Raj inamdar
Choose a navy blue silk saree with broad border like Disha Parmar for this wedding season.
Elegant silk for festivals
Image source- Disha Parmar instagram
If you are new bride then this bright red saree is a must-have in your closet. Pair it with a simple choker for a stylish look.
Image source- Reena Aggarwal
Brighten up your evening with the orange gota work saree and large chandbalis.
Image source- Disha Parmar instagram
Add a dash of glam to your next wedding outfit with a maroon shimmery saree and studded neck piece.
Image source- Disha Parmar instagram
Ace your mehndi function look with a lovely green saree and a floral design printed blouse.
Image source- Disha Parmar instagram
Get a unique look for a festival with a tie-dye saree and mirror work blouse.
Image source- Disha Parmar instagram
Want to make a statement at the next party, then opt for this gorgeous floral print saree.
Image source- Disha Parmar instagram
Doll up on your special day with a bright red saree with red roses painted on it.
