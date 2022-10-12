Heading 3

Divas who rocked athleisure look

 Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 12, 2022

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

If there is someone who never stops slaying, it is Jannat Zubair! Look at this diva rocking her bright pink athleisure like a queen

Jannat Zubair

Image source: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar swears to have her style game high, just look at this and tell us if we’re wrong

Amruta Khanvilkar

Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram

This beauty is just killing us with her gaze. Aamna Sharif’s toned physique and glowing skin make us run to the gym

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Want to make heads turn as you head out for the gym? Take cues from Hina Khan

 Hina Khan

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik’s rigorous workout and gorgeous look has our hearts

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Donning this colorful athleisure, Shivangi Joshi proves she deserves title of the most stylish actress

Shivangi Joshi

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Ain’t a leggings person? Time to ditch and choose this knee-length short and all-pink athleisure like Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma

Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Level up your workout-ready wardrobe by taking cues from Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Yoga and sporting a good outfit can just make your day even more pleasant. Mouni believes in doing both

Mouni Roy

Image source: Chetna Pande Instagram

Chetna Pande made us skip a beat as she rocked her white printed knee-length shorts and blue bralette and looked stylish in it

Chetna Pande

