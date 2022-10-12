Heading 3
Divas who rocked athleisure look
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 12, 2022
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
If there is someone who never stops slaying, it is Jannat Zubair! Look at this diva rocking her bright pink athleisure like a queen
Jannat Zubair
Image source: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram
Amruta Khanvilkar swears to have her style game high, just look at this and tell us if we’re wrong
Amruta Khanvilkar
Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
This beauty is just killing us with her gaze. Aamna Sharif’s toned physique and glowing skin make us run to the gym
Aamna Sharif
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Want to make heads turn as you head out for the gym? Take cues from Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik’s rigorous workout and gorgeous look has our hearts
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Donning this colorful athleisure, Shivangi Joshi proves she deserves title of the most stylish actress
Shivangi Joshi
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Ain’t a leggings person? Time to ditch and choose this knee-length short and all-pink athleisure like Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Level up your workout-ready wardrobe by taking cues from Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Yoga and sporting a good outfit can just make your day even more pleasant. Mouni believes in doing both
Mouni Roy
Image source: Chetna Pande Instagram
Chetna Pande made us skip a beat as she rocked her white printed knee-length shorts and blue bralette and looked stylish in it
Chetna Pande
