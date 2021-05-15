Divyanka & Vivek Dahiya’s Mumbai home May 15, 2021
The drawing room has white walls and jute sofa set
It has a little bit of greenery and a wooden centre table
There is a small area for their awards and trophies
There is a wide centre area covered with an amazing carpet and adorned with two chairs
Apart from work, the actress loves to spend time in the study area
The couple has a beautifully decorated temple with a statue of Lord Ganesha
They have a pleasant dining area with a wooden table, stylish lighting and some frames on the walls
The bedroom is a contrast of grey and white with a unique wall décor of birds
Divyanka loves to enjoy the view of the city from high-rise apartment balcony, which has cane furniture
They have a huge kitchen with white walls, brown shelves and a blackboard for doodling
