Divyanka & Vivek Dahiya’s Mumbai home

May 15, 2021

The drawing room has white walls and jute sofa set

It has a little bit of greenery and a wooden centre table

There is a small area for their awards and trophies

There is a wide centre area covered with an amazing carpet and adorned with two chairs

Apart from work, the actress loves to spend time in the study area

The couple has a beautifully decorated temple with a statue of Lord Ganesha

They have a pleasant dining area with a wooden table, stylish lighting and some frames on the walls

The bedroom is a contrast of grey and white with a unique wall décor of birds

Divyanka loves to enjoy the view of the city from high-rise apartment balcony, which has cane furniture

They have a huge kitchen with white walls, brown shelves and a blackboard for doodling

For more updates on TV celebs, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here