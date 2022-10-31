Heading 3
Doting father Arjun Bijlani with Ayaan
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 31, 2022
The Bijlani boys put their best fashion foot forward by dressing up in ethnic wear and have not failed to capture their precious moment
Father-son goals
A glimpse of Arjun bonding with his son Ayaan! This sweet love filled photo of them is just too cute to handle!
Bonding
“Me and my mini !!” says Arjun and we agree with it too! Ayaan and Arjun look cool together as they strike a pose during their vacay
Avid Travellers
Junior and Senior B dish out major father-son goals as they both strike a fantastic pose amidst a breathtaking view
Seizing memories
What a beautiful sight this is, isn’t it? Arjun explores Switzerland’s streets with his travel partner Ayaan and gives a glimpse of it
Hangout buddies
Winning our hearts is definitely Arjun’s forte and Ayaan is also following in his dada’s footsteps and twins with him in white
Twinning and Winning
This throwback photo of the actor with little Ayaan is all things cute and we can’t stop admiring this father-son duo
Throwback
Bijlani boys hopping on the trend and creating fun reels like pros is all you need to watch to lift your mood up!
Creating fun reels
This is just a heartwarming glimpse of Arjun and Ayaan as they strike a pose together
Picture Perfect
Fun time
Arjun and Ayaan are enjoying their time together as they take a dip in a jacuzzi and capture this fun moment
