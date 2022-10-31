Heading 3

Doting father Arjun Bijlani with Ayaan

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 31, 2022

The Bijlani boys put their best fashion foot forward by dressing up in ethnic wear and have not failed to capture their precious moment

Father-son goals

A glimpse of Arjun bonding with his son Ayaan! This sweet love filled photo of them is just too cute to handle!

Bonding

“Me and my mini !!” says Arjun and we agree with it too! Ayaan and Arjun look cool together as they strike a pose during their vacay

Avid Travellers

Junior and Senior B dish out major father-son goals as they both strike a fantastic pose amidst a breathtaking view

Seizing memories

What a beautiful sight this is, isn’t it? Arjun explores Switzerland’s streets with his travel partner Ayaan and gives a glimpse of it

Hangout buddies

Winning our hearts is definitely Arjun’s forte and Ayaan is also following in his dada’s footsteps and twins with him in white

Twinning and Winning

This throwback photo of the actor with little Ayaan is all things cute and we can’t stop admiring this father-son duo

Throwback

Bijlani boys hopping on the trend and creating fun reels like pros is all you need to watch to lift your mood up!

Creating fun reels

This is just a heartwarming glimpse of Arjun and Ayaan as they strike a pose together

Picture Perfect

Fun time

Arjun and Ayaan are enjoying their time together as they take a dip in a jacuzzi and capture this fun moment 

