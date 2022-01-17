Television

Drashti Dhami’s travel escapades

Drashti looked incredibly stunning as she posed in the Arab land and posted a montage of her pictures

Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Shining in the Arab land

On the move

As she went through the streets of the UAE, the actress oozed confidence

Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram

First trek

Last year, the actress embarked on her first trekking adventure, which she described as ‘my first and most life-changing experience in the mountains’

Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Raised the temperature

The Madhubala actress looked absolutely sizzling as she sat in a backless outfit in front of the Burj Khalifa

Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram

At ease

As she laid down facing the turquoise blue waves of the Maldives, the actress appeared to be totally at peace

Image- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Living the moment

Drashti seemed to be enjoying the moment as she was captured jumping in Dubai's vast desert

Image- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Back stance

As she struck a back stance in the pool surrounded by nature, the actress increased the temperature

Image- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Water Baby

Drashti resembled a pure water baby as she ran around a secluded beach like a free bird

Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram

