Jan 17, 2022
Drashti Dhami’s travel escapades
Drashti looked incredibly stunning as she posed in the Arab land and posted a montage of her pictures
Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Shining in the Arab land
On the move
As she went through the streets of the UAE, the actress oozed confidence
Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram
First trek
Last year, the actress embarked on her first trekking adventure, which she described as ‘my first and most life-changing experience in the mountains’
Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Raised the temperature
The Madhubala actress looked absolutely sizzling as she sat in a backless outfit in front of the Burj Khalifa
Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram
At ease
As she laid down facing the turquoise blue waves of the Maldives, the actress appeared to be totally at peace
Image- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Living the moment
Drashti seemed to be enjoying the moment as she was captured jumping in Dubai's vast desert
Image- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Back stance
As she struck a back stance in the pool surrounded by nature, the actress increased the temperature
Image- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Water Baby
Drashti resembled a pure water baby as she ran around a secluded beach like a free bird
Video- Drashti Dhami Instagram
