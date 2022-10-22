Heading 3

Dress up this Diwali like Nakuul Mehta

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 22, 2022

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

Nakuul Mehta has the perfect Diwali look as he wore a blue sherwani with sequin work.

Shimmery blue sherwani 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

The actor is seen goofing around on his show sets in a white sherwani and purple stole.

White sherwani 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

The actor donned a regal look with a beige sherwani and white pants.

Nawab Nakuul

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor is seen in a black sherwani as he has fun in the boxing ring.

Black sherwani 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

Nakuul Mehta is acing festive look with the floral sherwani, as he is seen having fun on the sets of Ishqbaaz.

Festive Floral 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

The actor sported a green foil print sherwani as he is seen dancing along with co-actors in a BTS video.

Green foil print sherwani

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

Ishqbaaz actor looks stylish in a golden sherwani with self design.

Golden sherwani

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

The actor is making a royal statement with a black sherwani and white pants.

Black and white look 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

Nakuul Mehta’s white sherwani with all over mirror work can be the perfect go-to attire for the Diwali party.

Mirror work sherwani

Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram

Make your festive look stand out with the complete black sherwani look of Nakuul Mehta.

Formal look

