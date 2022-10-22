Heading 3
Dress up this Diwali like Nakuul Mehta
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 22, 2022
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
Nakuul Mehta has the perfect Diwali look as he wore a blue sherwani with sequin work.
Shimmery blue sherwani
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
The actor is seen goofing around on his show sets in a white sherwani and purple stole.
White sherwani
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
The actor donned a regal look with a beige sherwani and white pants.
Nawab Nakuul
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor is seen in a black sherwani as he has fun in the boxing ring.
Black sherwani
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
Nakuul Mehta is acing festive look with the floral sherwani, as he is seen having fun on the sets of Ishqbaaz.
Festive Floral
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
The actor sported a green foil print sherwani as he is seen dancing along with co-actors in a BTS video.
Green foil print sherwani
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
Ishqbaaz actor looks stylish in a golden sherwani with self design.
Golden sherwani
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
The actor is making a royal statement with a black sherwani and white pants.
Black and white look
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
Nakuul Mehta’s white sherwani with all over mirror work can be the perfect go-to attire for the Diwali party.
Mirror work sherwani
Image source- Nakuul Mehta instagram
Make your festive look stand out with the complete black sherwani look of Nakuul Mehta.
Formal look
