Ekta Kapoor’s top 10 television series

June 10, 2021

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starred Smriti Irani as the lead character. It was one of the most successful and longest-running series on television that premiered in 2000 and aired for over a decade.

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, starring Sakshi Tanwar, was also a family drama series that received a lot of love from the audience. The series completed over 1500 episodes and received many awards and accolades

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan as the lead characters. It was also a very successful series that gained popularity because of the chemistry between the lead pair and the storyline that follows their lives

Kkusum

Kkusum was a popular series and one of the highest TRP rated shows at the time. The series had a successful run of over four years and made sure to keep the audience engaged with the plot

Kahiin Toh Hoga

Kahiin Toh Hoga premiered in 2003 and the viewers fell in love with the pair of Kashish and Sujal played by Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal, who also received a lot of popularity

Kasam Se

Kasam Se was also one of the most popular series starring Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor as the lead characters. It revolved around the lives of three sisters Baani, Piya and Raano

Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta, starring Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput, is a classic series. The plot of the series revolves around a Maharashtrian household; it received high TRP ratings for a very long time

Bade Acche Lagte Hai

Bade Acche Lagte Hai starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as the lead characters and became one of the most popular series. The series received high TRPs and became a successful television series

Jodha Akhbar

Jodha Akhbar was a period drama series. It starred Paridhi Sharma and Rajat Tokas as the lead characters. The series made headlines for the performances of the actors

Hum Paanch

Hum Paanch is a classic television series that premiered on television in 1995 and had a very successful run of over four years making the cast of the series popular. The series had a talented cast that rose to fame with the series

