Ekta Kapoor’s top 10 television series

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starred Smriti Irani as the lead character. It was one of the most successful and longest-running series on television that premiered in 2000 and aired for over a decade.
Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki
Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, starring Sakshi Tanwar, was also a family drama series that received a lot of love from the audience. The series completed over 1500 episodes and received many awards and accolades
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan as the lead characters. It was also a very successful series that gained popularity because of the chemistry between the lead pair and the storyline that follows their lives
Kkusum
Kkusum was a popular series and one of the highest TRP rated shows at the time. The series had a successful run of over four years and made sure to keep the audience engaged with the plot
Kahiin Toh Hoga
Kahiin Toh Hoga premiered in 2003 and the viewers fell in love with the pair of Kashish and Sujal played by Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal, who also received a lot of popularity
Kasam Se
Kasam Se was also one of the most popular series starring Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor as the lead characters. It revolved around the lives of three sisters Baani, Piya and Raano
Pavitra Rishta
Pavitra Rishta, starring Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput, is a classic series. The plot of the series revolves around a Maharashtrian household; it received high TRP ratings for a very long time
Bade Acche Lagte Hai
Bade Acche Lagte Hai starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as the lead characters and became one of the most popular series. The series received high TRPs and became a successful television series
Jodha Akhbar
Jodha Akhbar was a period drama series. It starred Paridhi Sharma and Rajat Tokas as the lead characters. The series made headlines for the performances of the actors
Hum Paanch
Hum Paanch is a classic television series that premiered on television in 1995 and had a very successful run of over four years making the cast of the series popular. The series had a talented cast that rose to fame with the series