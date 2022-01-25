Television

Facts about Vishal Aditya Singh

Hometown

Vishal Aditya Singh was born in Arrah, Bihar, India. He hails from the Rajput family of Bihiya, Bhojpur District, Bihar

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Vishal made his television acting debut in 2010 as the main lead Avdesh Thakur in the Bhojpuri serial Jai Jai Shiv Shankar on Mahuaa TV

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Television Debut

Professional life

He began his career as a model, and later moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. Today, he is one of the most well-known faces in the television industry

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Love life

In 2017, Vishal met actress Madhurima Tuli on the sets of Chandrakanta and they dated for quite some time. However, the pair separated in 2018

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

In 2018, he was ranked No. 13 on The Times of India's Most Desirable Men on Television list, followed by No. 17 in 2019 and No. 18 in 2020

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Most desirable men on television

He was a contestant in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, where he emerged as the second-runner up

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Reality shows

The actor has appeared in a couple of reality shows, like the 9th season of dance show Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

In 2020, he made his debut in music videos with Dil Mein Hindustan and Khwabeeda, both of which were well received by the audience

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Music videos

