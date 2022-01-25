Television
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 25, 2022
Facts about Vishal Aditya Singh
Heading 3
Hometown
Vishal Aditya Singh was born in Arrah, Bihar, India. He hails from the Rajput family of Bihiya, Bhojpur District, Bihar
Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram
Vishal made his television acting debut in 2010 as the main lead Avdesh Thakur in the Bhojpuri serial Jai Jai Shiv Shankar on Mahuaa TV
Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram
Television Debut
Professional life
He began his career as a model, and later moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. Today, he is one of the most well-known faces in the television industry
Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram
Love life
In 2017, Vishal met actress Madhurima Tuli on the sets of Chandrakanta and they dated for quite some time. However, the pair separated in 2018
Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram
In 2018, he was ranked No. 13 on The Times of India's Most Desirable Men on Television list, followed by No. 17 in 2019 and No. 18 in 2020
Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram
Most desirable men on television
He was a contestant in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, where he emerged as the second-runner up
Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Reality shows
The actor has appeared in a couple of reality shows, like the 9th season of dance show Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram
In 2020, he made his debut in music videos with Dil Mein Hindustan and Khwabeeda, both of which were well received by the audience
Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram
Music videos
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone in all-white attires