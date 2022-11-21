Heading 3
Gautam Singh Vig:
Our Man Crush Monday
Gayatri
Nirmal
Nov 21, 2022
TELEVISION
Image Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Aww-dorable
We are just in awe of this grey-eyed man’s cuteness!
Video Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Charismatic
The perfectly curled hair and suited-up look with that swag can make any heart flutter
Image Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Uff! That Smile
Wouldn’t your hearts melt with this amazingly beautiful smile?
Image Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
The classic white shirt
The classic white shirt and the clean-shaven look can never go wrong
Image Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Can’t get over that smile
Can one ever get over such a lovely smile?
Image Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Is he for real?
The man bun, intense gaze and the black vest just makes him look no less than a Greek God
Image Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Swag se ‘bharpoor’
Dressed in a yellow printed jacket with the skyline of Mumbai as his background, Gautam is drenched in swag
Image Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
The powder blue shirt enhances Gautam’s cool looks
Suave in shirt
Video Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Flexing out
There’s intense hard work and training that goes behind the scenes to get those muscular biceps
Image Source: Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
The regal route
Gautam Singh Vig is no less than a royal prince here