Gautam Singh Vig’s dashing blazer looks

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 14, 2022

Gautam’s charming personality has become the talk of the town, and here his dashing green blazer look is also grabbing many eyeballs

Handsome Hunk

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant is raising the bar of fashion as he sports this blue blazer on a white shirt 

Dashing

Gautam’s intense gaze in this pink blazer can sweep anyone off their feet!

Stunner

It is hard to take our eyes off this smart hunk! Gautam aces his all-black look effortlessly

All black look

The actor knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and is nailing his grey blazer look

Dressed to impress

Gautam is making a strong case in this striped dark blue blazer, and his love for suits seems to be never-ending

The gentleman look

A heart-melting smile with a stylish white blazer can never go wrong if donned by this smart man

Heart-melting smile

With a colour as soothing as the sky blue, Gautam is truly proving to be the reigning man crush

Man Crush

Clad so handsome in a floral-printed black blazer, Gautam is impressing the fashion police with his style sense

Floral love

Lastly, Gautam is making many heart skip a beat with his look in this dark blue checkered blazer, and we’re taking cues

Ready to rock

