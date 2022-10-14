Heading 3
Gautam Singh Vig’s dashing blazer looks
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 14, 2022
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Gautam’s charming personality has become the talk of the town, and here his dashing green blazer look is also grabbing many eyeballs
Handsome Hunk
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant is raising the bar of fashion as he sports this blue blazer on a white shirt
Dashing
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Gautam’s intense gaze in this pink blazer can sweep anyone off their feet!
Stunner
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
It is hard to take our eyes off this smart hunk! Gautam aces his all-black look effortlessly
All black look
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
The actor knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and is nailing his grey blazer look
Dressed to impress
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Gautam is making a strong case in this striped dark blue blazer, and his love for suits seems to be never-ending
The gentleman look
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
A heart-melting smile with a stylish white blazer can never go wrong if donned by this smart man
Heart-melting smile
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
With a colour as soothing as the sky blue, Gautam is truly proving to be the reigning man crush
Man Crush
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Clad so handsome in a floral-printed black blazer, Gautam is impressing the fashion police with his style sense
Floral love
Image Source- Gautam Singh Vig Instagram
Lastly, Gautam is making many heart skip a beat with his look in this dark blue checkered blazer, and we’re taking cues
Ready to rock
