Get ready for Diwali like these celebs
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 20, 2022
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly defines style and elegance altogether and looks like a ray of sunshine in an embellished yellow outfit
Rupali Ganguly
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The ethnic love but with a modern touch! Take cues from Ankita Lokhande on how to nail a saree stylishly, and you will never be disappointed
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: KALKI Fashion
Shivangi Joshi often flaunts her love for ethnic wear and never fails to amaze her fans with her regal look like this one
Shivangi Joshi
Image source: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram
A red saree is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe! Take a look at Amruta acing her six-yard and serving major outfit goals
Amruta Khanvilkar
Image source: Poonams Kaurture Instagram
Shraddha Arya has got you covered if you want comfort and fashion all in one. Don this embellished traditional wear if you wish to look classy this festive season
Shraddha Arya
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy manages to drop many jaws in any outfit she dons. Here, her pristine white ethnic outfit is also a great option to rock on this Diwali
Mouni Roy
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Running out of ethnic wear ideas? Look at this Punjab Di Kudi slaying in a yellow lehenga effortlessly
Shehnaaz Gill
Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna is here to remind us that a red saree can be your go-to outfit for any occasion and slays as she poses in it
Aamna Sharif
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
A pretty sight to behold, isn’t it? Devoleena looked stunning as she wore her grace with this beautiful green suit
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
This exact outfit is all you need to make heads turn and look stunning. Deck up like Surbhi to steal the limelight wherever you go
Surbhi Chandna
