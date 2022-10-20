Heading 3

Get ready for Diwali like these celebs

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 20, 2022

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly defines style and elegance altogether and looks like a ray of sunshine in an embellished yellow outfit 

Rupali Ganguly

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The ethnic love but with a modern touch! Take cues from Ankita Lokhande on how to nail a saree stylishly, and you will never be disappointed

Ankita Lokhande

Image source: KALKI Fashion

Shivangi Joshi often flaunts her love for ethnic wear and never fails to amaze her fans with her regal look like this one 

Shivangi Joshi

Image source: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

A red saree is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe! Take a look at Amruta acing her six-yard and serving major outfit goals

Amruta Khanvilkar

Image source: Poonams Kaurture Instagram

Shraddha Arya has got you covered if you want comfort and fashion all in one. Don this embellished traditional wear if you wish to look classy this festive season

Shraddha Arya

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy manages to drop many jaws in any outfit she dons. Here, her pristine white ethnic outfit is also a great option to rock on this Diwali

Mouni Roy

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Running out of ethnic wear ideas? Look at this Punjab Di Kudi slaying in a yellow lehenga effortlessly

Shehnaaz Gill

Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna is here to remind us that a red saree can be your go-to outfit for any occasion and slays as she poses in it

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

A pretty sight to behold, isn’t it? Devoleena looked stunning as she wore her grace with this beautiful green suit

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

This exact outfit is all you need to make heads turn and look stunning. Deck up like Surbhi to steal the limelight wherever you go

Surbhi Chandna

