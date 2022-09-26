Heading 3
Get ready for Navratri
like these celebs
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 25, 2022
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Exuding elegance effortlessly, Mouni Roy’s white lehenga is just a great pick to shine bright on the first day of Navratri
Mouni Roy
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya looks amazing in a shinning peacock green lehenga, and this can be the best outfit to don on your Garba night
Shraddha Arya
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Take a look at Hina Khan simply slaying in bright pink Anarkali and serving major ethnic outfit ideas for the festive season
Hina Khan
Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Another pretty lady shinning bright in the sunshine as she wore a pink mirror embellished lehenga with the beautiful jewelry
Disha Parmar
Image source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi looks extremely gorgeous as she chose an orange lehenga that can be your perfect go-to outfit
Shivangi Joshi
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
This Marathi Mulgi can steal the limelight with her pretty smile and her gorgeous grey traditional attire
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly defines style and elegance altogether and looks like a ray of
sunshine in an embellished yellow outfit
Rupali Ganguly
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
A pretty sight to behold, isn’t it? Devoleena looked stunning as she wore her grace with this beautiful green suit
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Dipika Kakkar can make many hearts skip a beat with her smile and her blue-tiful ethnic suit
Dipika Kakkar
Image source: Dipika Kakkar Instagram
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna proves that red is her colour and her amazing festive-ready outfit is her fashion goal
Surbhi Chandna
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah in glam looks