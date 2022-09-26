Heading 3

Get ready for Navratri 
like these celebs

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

SEPT 25, 2022

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Exuding elegance effortlessly, Mouni Roy’s white lehenga is just a great pick to shine bright on the first day of Navratri

   Mouni Roy

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya looks amazing in a shinning peacock green lehenga, and this can be the best outfit to don on your Garba night

  Shraddha Arya

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Take a look at Hina Khan simply slaying in bright pink Anarkali and serving major ethnic outfit ideas for the festive season

   Hina Khan

Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Another pretty lady shinning bright in the sunshine as she wore a pink mirror embellished lehenga with the beautiful jewelry

   Disha Parmar

Image source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks extremely gorgeous as she chose an orange lehenga that can be your perfect go-to outfit

    Shivangi Joshi

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

This Marathi Mulgi can steal the limelight with her pretty smile and her gorgeous grey traditional attire

   Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly defines style and elegance altogether and looks like a ray of
sunshine in an embellished yellow outfit

   Rupali Ganguly

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

A pretty sight to behold, isn’t it? Devoleena looked stunning as she wore her grace with this beautiful green suit

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Dipika Kakkar can make many hearts skip a beat with her smile and her blue-tiful ethnic suit

  Dipika Kakkar

Image source: Dipika Kakkar Instagram

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna proves that red is her colour and her amazing festive-ready outfit is her fashion goal

    Surbhi Chandna

