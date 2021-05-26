Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's journey May 26, 2021
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered on October 5, 2020, on the channel Star Plus
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received a lot of love from the audience for its unique storyline and great cast as it started to top the charts within a couple of weeks of its release
In January 2021, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed 100 successful episodes of entertaining the audience
In May 2021, the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin celebrated on sets as they completed 200 successful episodes
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making the list of top five TRP-rated Hindi serials, ever since it was released
