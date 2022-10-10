Heading 3

Glam-up for date nights like Sreejita De

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 10, 2022

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

Uttaran fame Sreejita De looks stylish in a multicolored strappy dress

Multicolor layered dress

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stunning in white halter neck short dress. She paired the dress with stud earrings and red lipstick

Halter neck white dress

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

This fuzzy orange dress is sure to catch everyone’s attention

Fuzzy orange dress

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

Sreejita De looks like a doll in the green shimmery short dress, which she paired with a statement neckpiece

Shimmer shimmer

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

The actress is in a vacay mood as she sports her floral dress with burgundy heels

Hot red

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

Piya Rangrezz actress' beach fashion game is on point

Floral beachy look

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

The actress has worn a white dress with butterfly print on it. She paired it with black high boots

Butterfly prints

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

Sreejita dazzled in this polka-dotted outfit for her birthday

   Cut out dress

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

The actress looks like a boss lady in white collared dress, and added a pop of color with bright red boots

   Boss lady look

Image Source- Sreejita De instagram

Backless sequin dress

The actress is date night ready in a white backless sequin dress. She accessorized it with a locket

