Glam-up for date nights like Sreejita De
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 10, 2022
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
Uttaran fame Sreejita De looks stylish in a multicolored strappy dress
Multicolor layered dress
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stunning in white halter neck short dress. She paired the dress with stud earrings and red lipstick
Halter neck white dress
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
This fuzzy orange dress is sure to catch everyone’s attention
Fuzzy orange dress
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
Sreejita De looks like a doll in the green shimmery short dress, which she paired with a statement neckpiece
Shimmer shimmer
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
The actress is in a vacay mood as she sports her floral dress with burgundy heels
Hot red
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
Piya Rangrezz actress' beach fashion game is on point
Floral beachy look
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
The actress has worn a white dress with butterfly print on it. She paired it with black high boots
Butterfly prints
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
Sreejita dazzled in this polka-dotted outfit for her birthday
Cut out dress
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
The actress looks like a boss lady in white collared dress, and added a pop of color with bright red boots
Boss lady look
Image Source- Sreejita De instagram
Backless sequin dress
The actress is date night ready in a white backless sequin dress. She accessorized it with a locket
