Gunjan Sinha with Bollywood celebs: PICS
NOV 28, 2022
Two talented personalities in one frame! Gunjan strikes a fun pose with the multi-talented star Ayushmann Khuranna
Another lovely picture of this little rockstar with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is too cute to handle!
Gunjan smiles ear to ear as she poses with her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 former judge Nora Fatehi
Gunjan enjoys her fan moment as she meets her idol Tiger Shroff during Heropanti 2 promotion
Radhika and Gunjan are all smiles and look elated as they pose together for this picture
Beautiful Mouni Roy is all hearts as she meets this cute little dance on the sets of Dance Deewane
To see Gunjan posing with the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit is a pretty sight
Posing with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 former judge Karan Johar, Gunjan looks elated here
Here, Gunjan can’t stop smiling as she poses with the legendary actress Rekha
Another beautiful picture of this superstar with the gorgeous Raveena Tandon is truly unmissable!
