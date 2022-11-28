Heading 3

Gunjan Sinha with Bollywood celebs: PICS

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Two talented personalities in one frame! Gunjan strikes a fun pose with the multi-talented star Ayushmann Khuranna

Ayushmann Khuranna

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Another lovely picture of this little rockstar with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is too cute to handle!

Sonakshi Sinha

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Gunjan smiles ear to ear as she poses with her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 former judge Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Gunjan enjoys her fan moment as she meets her idol Tiger Shroff during Heropanti 2 promotion

Tiger Shroff

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Radhika and Gunjan are all smiles and look elated as they pose together for this picture

Radhika Madan

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Beautiful Mouni Roy is all hearts as she meets this cute little dance on the sets of Dance Deewane

Mouni Roy

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

To see Gunjan posing with the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit is a pretty sight

Madhuri Dixit

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Posing with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 former judge Karan Johar, Gunjan looks elated here

Karan Johar

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Here, Gunjan can’t stop smiling as she poses with the legendary actress Rekha 

Rekha

Image source: Gunjan Sinha Instagram

Another beautiful picture of this superstar with the gorgeous Raveena Tandon is truly unmissable!

Raveena Tandon

