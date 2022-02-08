Entertainment

Joyce Joyson

FEB 08, 2022

Highest paid television actors

Heading 3

Rupali Ganguly

Anupama celebrity Rupali Ganguly has risen to the position of highest-paid actress in the Indian television industry. She reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh every episode

Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Ronit Roy has appeared in a number of popular shows and series over the years. The actor earns around Rs 1.25 lakh each day

Image: Ronit Roy Instagram

Ronit Roy

Sakshi Tanwar rose to prominence after appearing on the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. According to reports, she charges between Rs 1 and Rs 1.25 lakh each day

Image: Pinkvilla

Sakshi Tanwar

The actor, well known for his role in the popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, earns roughly Rs. 1.25 lakh every day

Image: Karan Patel Instagram

Karan Patel

The actor rose to stardom with the show The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and he reportedly charges Rs 1-1.8 lakh per day

Image: Mohit Raina Instagram

Mohit Raina

Jennifer has been in a number of prominent shows. She won the hearts of viewers after appearing in the television series Beyhadh and she earns between Rs 1 and Rs 1.25 lakh for every episode

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known figure in the television industry and he makes between Rs 80000 to 1.5 lakh every day

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani

The actress rose to stardom after playing Shivanya in the supernatural thriller Naagin 1 and makes about Rs 1.2 lakh per day

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Films with larger than life sets

Click Here