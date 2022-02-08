Entertainment
Joyce Joyson
FEB 08, 2022
Highest paid television actors
Rupali Ganguly
Anupama celebrity Rupali Ganguly has risen to the position of highest-paid actress in the Indian television industry. She reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh every episode
Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Ronit Roy has appeared in a number of popular shows and series over the years. The actor earns around Rs 1.25 lakh each day
Image: Ronit Roy Instagram
Ronit Roy
Sakshi Tanwar rose to prominence after appearing on the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. According to reports, she charges between Rs 1 and Rs 1.25 lakh each day
Image: Pinkvilla
Sakshi Tanwar
The actor, well known for his role in the popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, earns roughly Rs. 1.25 lakh every day
Image: Karan Patel Instagram
Karan Patel
The actor rose to stardom with the show The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and he reportedly charges Rs 1-1.8 lakh per day
Image: Mohit Raina Instagram
Mohit Raina
Jennifer has been in a number of prominent shows. She won the hearts of viewers after appearing in the television series Beyhadh and she earns between Rs 1 and Rs 1.25 lakh for every episode
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget
Arjun Bijlani is a well-known figure in the television industry and he makes between Rs 80000 to 1.5 lakh every day
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani
The actress rose to stardom after playing Shivanya in the supernatural thriller Naagin 1 and makes about Rs 1.2 lakh per day
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy
