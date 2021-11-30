Himanshi Khurana’s travel diaries

LIFESTYLE

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

NOV 30, 2021

Scotland

She looked like an absolute stunner as she posed in the streets of Scotland

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

London

Himanshi wore a checked coat as she posed in the cold London weather

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

Drama Queen

We can't get enough of Himanshi’s drama on her trip around the UK

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

British Museum

She even visited the fabulous British museum and blessed us with her clicks

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

Travel Buds

Himanshi and Asim indulged in some goofiness as they enjoyed some snacks

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

Brighton

The duo also visited Brighton and were seen enjoying a few arcade games

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)

Buckingham Palace 

Himanshi looked like a queen herself as she posed in front of Buckingham palace

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

Couple Goals

The duo was seen making adorable videos in a beautiful park in the UK

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

Russian Doll

Himanshi looked like a doll, dressed in eye-catching attire in Russia

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

Moscow

The star lit up the streets of Moscow as she was seen dressed in a gingham dress

(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram) 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty in one shoulder outfits

Click Here