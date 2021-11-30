Himanshi Khurana’s travel diaries
LIFESTYLE
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
NOV 30, 2021
Scotland
She looked like an absolute stunner as she posed in the streets of Scotland
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
London
Himanshi wore a checked coat as she posed in the cold London weather
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
Drama Queen
We can't get enough of Himanshi’s drama on her trip around the UK
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
British Museum
She even visited the fabulous British museum and blessed us with her clicks
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
Travel Buds
Himanshi and Asim indulged in some goofiness as they enjoyed some snacks
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
Brighton
The duo also visited Brighton and were seen enjoying a few arcade games
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
Buckingham Palace
Himanshi looked like a queen herself as she posed in front of Buckingham palace
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
Couple Goals
The duo was seen making adorable videos in a beautiful park in the UK
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
Russian Doll
Himanshi looked like a doll, dressed in eye-catching attire in Russia
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
Moscow
The star lit up the streets of Moscow as she was seen dressed in a gingham dress
(Image: Himanshi Khurana Instagram)
