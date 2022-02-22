Television

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 22 2022

Hina Khan and Rocky's Egypt diaries

Hina Khan flew to Egypt with her beau, Rocky Jaiswal, during Valentine's Week to celebrate his birthday

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The pair began the new year on a positive note by embarking on a historical adventure

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Positive start

They struck a sun-kissed selfie and the two looked absolutely adorable

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Sun-kissed selfie

The couple were captured in the moment as they struck a jumping pose at the Great Pyramid of Giza

Image: Rocky Jaiswal Instagram

In the moment

Hina got her perfect companion in a camel in Egypt and she made a goofy stance with him

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Went all goofy

Hina managed to strike a balance between fashion and comfort, and her natural radiance attracted everyone's attention

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Vacay style

The actress shared a fun transition reel from her vacation and she looked stunning

Video: Hina Khan Instagram

Reeling it in Egypt

Hina appeared to be immersed in Egypt's historical magnificence as she sat there admiring it all.She captioned the picture, “Dreams, Mysteries, Memories”

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Lost in the beauty

