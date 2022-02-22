Television
FEB 22 2022
Hina Khan and Rocky's Egypt diaries
Egypt diaries
Hina Khan flew to Egypt with her beau, Rocky Jaiswal, during Valentine's Week to celebrate his birthday
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The pair began the new year on a positive note by embarking on a historical adventure
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Positive start
They struck a sun-kissed selfie and the two looked absolutely adorable
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Sun-kissed selfie
The couple were captured in the moment as they struck a jumping pose at the Great Pyramid of Giza
Image: Rocky Jaiswal Instagram
In the moment
Hina got her perfect companion in a camel in Egypt and she made a goofy stance with him
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Went all goofy
Hina managed to strike a balance between fashion and comfort, and her natural radiance attracted everyone's attention
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Vacay style
The actress shared a fun transition reel from her vacation and she looked stunning
Video: Hina Khan Instagram
Reeling it in Egypt
Hina appeared to be immersed in Egypt's historical magnificence as she sat there admiring it all.She captioned the picture, “Dreams, Mysteries, Memories”
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Lost in the beauty
