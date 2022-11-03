Heading 3
Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal's dreamy PICS
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
Nov 03, 2022
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating for years and love to celebrate the festival of colours together.
Holi Celebration
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The couple fell in love when Hina Khan was playing the role of Akshara in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Rocky was a Line Producer.
Bear hug
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan and Rocky often go on dates to spend quality time together.
Date night
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The duo celebrates all their festivals with joy and love to dress up in ethnic wears.
Ethnic look
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The chemistry between Bigg Boss 11 fame and Rocky is palpable.
So in love
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Rocky and Hina love to celebrate special occasions with their friends and keep hosting parties for them.
Diwali party
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Rocky and Hina are constant pillars of support for one another and shed couple goals.
Support system
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
They love to travel and whenever they get time off from work, they head to a new destination.
Vacay mode on
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also did a stage performance with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.
Performing together
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Dinner date
Both of them are foodies and like to try different cuisines when they step out.
