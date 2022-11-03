Heading 3

Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal's dreamy PICS

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

Nov 03, 2022

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating for years and love to celebrate the festival of colours together.

Holi Celebration

The couple fell in love when Hina Khan was playing the role of Akshara in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Rocky was a Line Producer.

Bear hug

Hina Khan and Rocky often go on dates to spend quality time together.

Date night

The duo celebrates all their festivals with joy and love to dress up in ethnic wears.

Ethnic look

The chemistry between Bigg Boss 11 fame and Rocky is palpable.

So in love

Rocky and Hina love to celebrate special occasions with their friends and keep hosting parties for them.

Diwali party

Rocky and Hina are constant pillars of support for one another and shed couple goals.

Support system

They love to travel and whenever they get time off from work, they head to a new destination.

Vacay mode on

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also did a stage performance with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Performing together

Dinner date

Both of them are foodies and like to try different cuisines when they step out.

