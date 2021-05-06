Hina Khan’s career graph May 06, 2021
Hina Khan completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) after which she auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Hina was cast to play the lead character, Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and she went ahead to appear in the daily soap for eight years
The actor became a household name with her performance in the daily soap that also won him many awards and accolades
Hina Khan then participated in Colors TV’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi where she emerged as the second runnerup
The celebrity also participated in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss’ season 11 where she emerged as the first runner-up
In 2018, Hina Khan signed her debut movie, Lines where she was cast to play the lead character opposite Farida Jalal
Hina Khan then made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller drama, Hacked in 2019
In 2020, the actor made her debut on the digital platform by being cast in a zee5 horror movie, opposite Kushal Tandon
Hina appeared in many music videos in 2019 and 2020
Hina Khan is now looking forward to entertain her many fans and followers with her great upcoming music videos, movies and television series
