Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 14, 2022
Hina Khan's best looks so far
Breathtaking beautiful
Hina Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 in this silver glittering gown with long train sleeves and a plunging neckline, leaving everybody in awe of her
Image: Getty Images
Mind-blowing look
For another red carpet appearance, the diva opted for a dark metallic gown with a thigh-high slit by Alin Le’ Kal
Image: Getty Images
Enchanting
Hina can pull off both western and traditional wear with absolute panache; here she wore an ivory-gold kurti and lehenga
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Colour-blocked
The actress slayed in this colour-blocked look featuring an orange shirt paired with a purple thigh-high slit skirt
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Tie-dye fun
She kept her look chic in this cool tie-dye blue co-ord set featuring comfy joggers teamed with a matching tee
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Vision in white
She casts a spell on us in this white chiffon saree bearing big prints of autumn leaves paired with a white-hued strapless blouse
Video: Pinkvilla
Dazzling diva
The star oozed oomph in Manish Malhotra's sequin saree which featured a golden patti border. She styled it with a matching sleeveless blouse
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Pretty in pink
Hina looks straight out of a fairytale in this off-shoulder powder pink gown with floral prints
Video: Pinkvilla
Sensational
She stuns in this royal blue strapless body-fitting embellished gown
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Ravishing in red
The actress looks glorious in this voluminous red-embellished gown with a plunging neckline
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
