Joyce Joyson

Jan 14, 2022

Hina Khan's best looks so far

Breathtaking beautiful

Hina Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 in this silver glittering gown with long train sleeves and a plunging neckline, leaving everybody in awe of her

Image: Getty Images

Mind-blowing look

For another red carpet appearance, the diva opted for a dark metallic gown with a thigh-high slit by Alin Le’ Kal

Image: Getty Images

Enchanting

Hina can pull off both western and traditional wear with absolute panache; here she wore an ivory-gold kurti and lehenga

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Colour-blocked

The actress slayed in this colour-blocked look featuring an orange shirt paired with a purple thigh-high slit skirt

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Tie-dye fun

She kept her look chic in this cool tie-dye blue co-ord set featuring comfy joggers teamed with a matching tee

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Vision in white

She casts a spell on us in this white chiffon saree bearing big prints of autumn leaves paired with a white-hued strapless blouse

Video: Pinkvilla

Dazzling diva

The star oozed oomph in Manish Malhotra's sequin saree which featured a golden patti border. She styled it with a matching sleeveless blouse

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Pretty in pink

Hina looks straight out of a fairytale in this off-shoulder powder pink gown with floral prints

Video: Pinkvilla

Sensational

She stuns in this royal blue strapless body-fitting embellished gown

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Ravishing in red

The actress looks glorious in this voluminous red-embellished gown with a plunging neckline

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

