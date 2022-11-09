Heading 3
Hina Khan’s love for co-ords
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
NOV 09, 2022
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Fashion queen Hina Khan sported a vintage style look with blocks and patterns multicolour co-ord set. She paired it with black designer flats.
Block print
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
For the look, Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan looks fashionable in a beige shirt-style top and pants. It has a floral print all over its and some tassel work in front.
Fresh like flowers
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress wore a blue crop top with trousers for the look. It is a tie-and-dye pattern set with a shrug and a pair of sunglasses.
Walk in the desert
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looks like a diva in a brown flower and leaves print co-ord set. She paired it with black heels.
Brown power
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan looks fashionable in a bright yellow crop top and high waist trousers. It is a high-neck Victorian style top and has green prints on it.
Neon shades
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress has a perfect party look in a black off-shoulder with a cut-out design, which she has paired with a high waist-flared trousers.
Voguish beauty
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan dressed in a loose fit off-shoulder shirt with the palazzo style pants for her trip to Egypt.
Casual and chic
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan can carry abstract prints and experimental looks very easily. Here, she looks stunning in a multicolour and printed outfit.
Abstract print co-ords
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan is the queen of airport looks and here also she is seen slaying in a gorgeous blue and white co-ord set.
Acing the casual airport
