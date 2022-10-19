Heading 3

Hina Khan's love for orange ensembles 

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 18, 2022

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina oozes oomph as she strikes a pose in orange bodycon off-shoulder dress

Classy & Sassy

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Here, we love how Hina served a fabulous look effortlessly in her orange printed shirtdress

Chic Style

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Rocking this funky look like a true fashion icon, Hina poses in an orange jumpsuit 

Stunner

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, the diva stuns in an orange co-ord set on NY streets 

Fashionista

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

The actress manages to amaze us always with her beauty, and here she looks absolutely gorgeous in an orange cut-out dress

Redefining Beauty

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina shows us how to make heads turn in a casual outfit. Her fashion game is just on point as she dons an orange sweatshirt

Basic yet stylish

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Hina proves to be a true stunner in this body-fit orange outfit 

Boss Lady

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina’s smile in this orange lehenga is just a pretty vision to behold!

Capturing Elegance

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Look at her serving fashion goals in this orange co-ord outfit and we are definitely bowled over by her beauty 

Picture Perfect

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Looking gorgeous as ever, Hina stuns in this orange ethnic suit 

Bold & Beautiful

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: INSIDE ALIA BHATT BABY SHOWER

Click Here