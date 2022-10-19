Heading 3
Hina Khan's love for orange ensembles
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 18, 2022
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina oozes oomph as she strikes a pose in orange bodycon off-shoulder dress
Classy & Sassy
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Here, we love how Hina served a fabulous look effortlessly in her orange printed shirtdress
Chic Style
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Rocking this funky look like a true fashion icon, Hina poses in an orange jumpsuit
Stunner
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, the diva stuns in an orange co-ord set on NY streets
Fashionista
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
The actress manages to amaze us always with her beauty, and here she looks absolutely gorgeous in an orange cut-out dress
Redefining Beauty
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina shows us how to make heads turn in a casual outfit. Her fashion game is just on point as she dons an orange sweatshirt
Basic yet stylish
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Hina proves to be a true stunner in this body-fit orange outfit
Boss Lady
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Capturing Elegance
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Look at her serving fashion goals in this orange co-ord outfit and we are definitely bowled over by her beauty
Picture Perfect
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Looking gorgeous as ever, Hina stuns in this orange ethnic suit
Bold & Beautiful
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: INSIDE ALIA BHATT BABY SHOWER