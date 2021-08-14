Proof that Hina Khan loves to travel
august 14, 2021
A summer hat, oversized sunglasses, a breezy maxi dress and a beautiful sunny day: that’s all one needs for a happy life!
Hina Khan’s picture post a dip in the water makes us want to put on our swimsuits right away!
Now isn’t this the perfect view? We love how Hina’s lilac co-ord set is complementing the clear blue sky
Soaking your feet in the hot sand is an indescribable feeling altogether and Hina agrees to that!
Even we would be this happy if we were boarding a plane. Hina’s excitement is definitely justifiable
No Maldives trip can be complete without an underwater picture!
Hina and her boyfriend, Rocky, gave us major couple goals as they posed in Maldives for a picture
There is nothing better than a romantic dim light dinner by the ocean as you enjoy your dinner and the view!
Even we wouldn’t mind getting our feet dirty with sand! Also, let’s take a moment to appreciate Hina’s hot pink bikini
Hina is definitely a beach babe and a mermaid since this picture clearly portrays the happiness she is feeling at the beach and around water!
