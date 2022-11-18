Hina to Tina:
Stylish divas of Bigg Boss
Pramila Mandal
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan, known as the most popular and stylish diva in the industry, was a part of Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up of the show
Image source: Himanshi Khurana Instagram
Himanshi Khurana ruled the hearts of the viewers by flaunting her gorgeous looks and incredible fashion sense in Bigg Boss 13 house
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Regarding sartorial picks, Rashami Desai often stunned the audience by donning stylish outfits in Bigg Boss 13 house
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik, who emerged as the winner of the season, often stole the limelight with her trendy outfits in the Bigg Boss 14 house
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the second runner-up. The diva often stunned the fashion police with her style sense in the show
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin, who is loved for her cute looks and talent made many hearts skip a beat in Bigg Boss 14 house with her style
Image source: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is a part of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 16, makes hearts melt with her stunning style sense
Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is serving major outfit goals as she is making jaw drops every day in Bigg Boss 16 with her amazing sartorial choices
Image source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Keeping it classy and comfy, Sumbul flaunts her unique fashion sense as she decks up in trendy outfits in Bigg Boss 16 house
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta is another contestant of Bigg Boss 16 who is busy making our jaw drops with her fantastic looks and stylish attire
