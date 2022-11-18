Heading 3

Hina to Tina:
Stylish divas of Bigg Boss

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan, known as the most popular and stylish diva in the industry, was a part of Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up of the show 

Hina Khan

Image source: Himanshi Khurana Instagram

Himanshi Khurana ruled the hearts of the viewers by flaunting her gorgeous looks and incredible fashion sense in Bigg Boss 13 house

Himanshi Khurana

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Regarding sartorial picks, Rashami Desai often stunned the audience by donning stylish outfits in Bigg Boss 13 house

Rashami Desai

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik, who emerged as the winner of the season, often stole the limelight with her trendy outfits in the Bigg Boss 14 house

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the second runner-up. The diva often stunned the fashion police with her style sense in the show 

Nikki Tamboli

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin, who is loved for her cute looks and talent made many hearts skip a beat in Bigg Boss 14 house with her style

Jasmin Bhasin

Image source: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is a part of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 16, makes hearts melt with her stunning style sense

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is serving major outfit goals as she is making jaw drops every day in Bigg Boss 16 with her amazing sartorial choices

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Image source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Keeping it classy and comfy, Sumbul flaunts her unique fashion sense as she decks up in trendy outfits in Bigg Boss 16 house

Sumbul Touqeer

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta is another contestant of Bigg Boss 16 who is busy making our jaw drops with her fantastic looks and stylish attire

Tina Datta

