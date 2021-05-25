Hindi serials that should return to TV

Hum Paanch was a popular television series that first aired from 1995 to 1999 and then from 2005 to 2006, both times on Zee TV. The lead cast of the series, Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichrua and Vandana Pathak gained overnight stardom as the series became very successful
Shararat
Shararat was a very successful fantasy drama that aired on Star Plus from 2003 to 2006. The series was loosely based on Sabrina: The Teenage Witch
Dill Mill Gayye
Dill Mill Gayye is a medical drama series that aired on Star One from 2007 to 2010. The series starred Karan Singh Grover opposite Shilpa Anand who was replaced with Sukriti Kandpal who was also replaced with Jennifer Winget
CID
CID aired on Sony TV from 1998 to 2018, completing over 1500 episodes. The plot of the series revolved around Mumbai’s Crime Investigation Department that works hard to make the city crime-free
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a comedy family series that aired on Star One from 2004 to 2005. The multi-starrer soap cast Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar as the lead characters
