Imlie fame Sumbul-Gashmeer's fun moments
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 22, 2022
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer are seen posing on the sets of Imlie. Gashmeer is seen holding a bag as he bid adieu to the show
Goodbye post
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
In the post shared by the Imlie actress, they are seen enacting Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s pose from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
DDLJ moment
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
Gashmeer and Sumbul enjoyed a bike ride in the city
Enjoying bike ride
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
The chemistry between the two actors was unmissable and they also shared a fun bond in real life
Being goofy
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
Sumbul aka Imlie is seen understanding the working of the camera with Gashmeer in a monochrome picture
Behind the camera
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
The former on-screen couple gave a glimpse of their fun camaraderie in the hilarious video
Adorable chemistry
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
The duo laughed and joked on the sets while working. Here is a glimpse of their happy times
Click a selfie
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
Sumbul is happy as Gashmeer carried her while shooting and she called it ‘mitti romance.’
Shooting fun
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
Imlie actors are seen enjoying the festival of Holi as they celebrated by applying colours to one another
Celebration of festival
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
The actors gave glimpse of their romantic characters as they get wet together in the rain
Monsoon love
