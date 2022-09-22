Heading 3

Imlie fame Sumbul-Gashmeer's fun moments

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

SEPT 22, 2022

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer are seen posing on the sets of Imlie. Gashmeer is seen holding a bag as he bid adieu to the show

    Goodbye post

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

In the post shared by the Imlie actress, they are seen enacting Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s pose from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

    DDLJ moment

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

Gashmeer and Sumbul enjoyed a bike ride in the city

   Enjoying bike ride

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

The chemistry between the two actors was unmissable and they also shared a fun bond in real life

    Being goofy

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

Sumbul aka Imlie is seen understanding the working of the camera with Gashmeer in a monochrome picture

    Behind the camera

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

The former on-screen couple gave a glimpse of their fun camaraderie in the hilarious video

     Adorable chemistry

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

The duo laughed and joked on the sets while working. Here is a glimpse of their happy times

   Click a selfie

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

Sumbul is happy as Gashmeer carried her while shooting and she called it ‘mitti romance.’

   Shooting fun

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

Imlie actors are seen enjoying the festival of Holi as they celebrated by applying colours to one another

   Celebration of festival

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

The actors gave glimpse of their romantic characters as they get wet together in the rain

     Monsoon love 

